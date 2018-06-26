French press review 26 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living in Djabal …
Darfuri women fill their jerrycans at the water point in the John Garang section of Djabal refugee camp, Goz Beida
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
  • media
    World music matters
    Susheela Raman: making Ghost Gamelan 'like sculpting metal'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 26 June 2018

By
media

President Macron sparks controversy in "circular" France with a maiden "religeous" visit to the Vatican. And uncertainty looms in the Middle East after Erdogan's  massive win in Turkey's snap elections.

The commentators are all about the sweeping powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his dramatic victory in Sunday's snap elections.  

Le Monde says the autocratic ruler who presented himself to the world for years as the guarantor of Turkey's stability, has since made a U-turn, falling out with Europe over his headlong rush to repression since the failed coup against his rule in 2016.

The publication explains that the tumbling Turkish Lira, which raised fears of an economic downturn coupled with fears of social unrest were the factors that led Erdogan to call elections one year before they were due. According to Le Monde now that he's scaled through the obstacle, nothing can stop him from becoming a "hyperpresident".

L'Humanité heaps the blame on what it calls, the complacency of the super powers who allowed Erdogan to become the key player in the Middle East, allowing him to weave alliances with Russia and Iran which he has exploited to contain the influence of Saudi Arabia in the region, diverting Syrians refugees towards EU countries, while working as a facilitator of US and Israeli interests in the region.

With regard to the migrants crisis tearing EU countries apart, L'Est républicain says another boat christened "Lifeline" is stranded in the Mediterranean with 230 migrants on board which has been turned away by European coast guards. 

The paper says that while EU leaders multiply fruitless meetings, refugees continue to board makeshift boats headed for destinations they don't know.

After Sunday's abortive mini summit, it argues, there are enough grounds to be pessimistic about the outcome of the European Council scheduled on Thursday and Friday where the migratory question is expected to put Europe's back to the wall of their contradictions.

Another regional daily L’Union, regrets that the Europe of great voices in defence of humanitarian values and human rights have gone silent in front of the exasperation of voters, as greed has carried the day.

At the look of things it argues, the European mindset is no longer about internal camps and hotspots, platforms for disembarkation and matriculation of migrants, the human trafficking, cracking down on the mafia and halting the influx.

According to L’Union, political parties in Europe now consider the migrants’ crisis as a vicious trap as a dignified treatment of migrants can only aggravate what French President Emmanuel Macron describes as “populist leprosy”.

Talking about President Macron, his first visit to the Vatican is generating a string of passionate reactions, considering the sensitive role played by the church in circular France.

Macron began Tuesday's visit by accepting the title of honorary canon of St John Lateran, the cathedral of Rome, a tradition dating back to the 15th century when the French state and church were indistinguishable. It is worth noting that several of Macron's predecessors, including Socialists Francois Mitterrand and Francois Hollande, declined the title to avoid being associated with religious imagery.

La Croix welcomes the visit describing it "a celebration of converging convictions" on important issues such as greater commitment to saving Planet Earth. But the Catholic daily also acknowledges divergences between the two Catholics on the migrants’ crisis, the fight against poverty and bioethical stakes.

Le Figaro says Macron will be keen on justifying his policy on the migrants crisis which it claims is nonetheless based on realistic solidarity..

Libération points to Macron's Jesuit education claiming that it is normal to see him try to seduce Christians with the symbol of this Vatican visit without alienating circular France.

For Le Républicain lorrain, it is clearly the Catholic vote that took Macron to the Vatican as universal suffrage has stolen a march over devine will, and the virtues of genuflection.

Some of today's papers look forward to France's World Cup match against Denmark this Tuesday in Moscow.

Le Figaro says the result will determine which side moves to the last 16 as Group C leaders. The sports daily l'Equipe, beckons on "les Bleus" to play without calculations and show proof of their team spirit.

The regional daily  le Midi libre cheers Didier Deschamps boys up with an appeal for them to colour the French summer skies and realize the dreams of the French people craving for a repeat of the 1998 crowning of Aimé Jacquet's 1998 side as World Champions.

Le Parisien, for its part says the Russian tournament has already beaten a record 20 penalties given by referees, thanks to the VAR system slammed by one player as "bullshit".

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.