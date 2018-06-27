French unions differ on continuing rail strike

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
An informal trader at the ZCIEA Bulawayo town hall asks political candidates about the issues of spot fines and harassment of vendors.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike France rail

French unions differ on continuing rail strike

By
media This file photo shows striking French SNCF railway employees and labour union members at a demonstration in Lyon on June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

France’s biggest rail union CGT-Cheminots announced on Wednesday that they will continue striking work until the month of September. This comes a day after two other rail unions, UNSA and CFDT Cheminots, broke ranks with the CGT by deciding not to extend the strike beyond the original end date of June 28.

The staff of the national rail operator SNCF have been striking every two days out of five since early April against the reforms, which deny job-for-life and early pension guarantees for new hires.

President Emmanuel Macron says the changes are needed to reduce costs and improve flexibility at the heavily indebted operator ahead of the opening of EU passenger rail traffic to competition.

Meanwhile, CGT Cheminots and the SUD-Rail union are set to continue with the work stoppages, starting with strikes on July 6 and 7, which coincides with the end of the public school term and mass vacation travel.

Opinion polls have shown most voters back the proposed changes, which would see the state take on 35 billion euros of the operator's 47 billion euros of legacy debt.

Meanwhile, rail traffic was only moderately disrupted on Wednesday, with four out of five TGVs, nine out of ten international trains in circulation.

Strike participation rates have steadily tapered off, reaching their lowest level on June 18 at just 10.8 percent. The rate of participation by mid-morning on Wednesday was just 8.4 per cent.

- with AFP & Reuters

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.