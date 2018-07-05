French press review 5 July 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the match againt Japan in Yekaterinburg, Russia on 24 June 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt5: Migration takes its …
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 5 July 2018

By
media

Will President Macron scrap France's universal social welfare system?

The furious debate about the migrants burden and how much of the world’s misery France can take, continues to polarize comments in the papers.

Le Figaro upholds recent poll figures showing that up to 53 percent of French people believe there are just too many immigrants in the country.

For the right-wing newspaper, it's only people who live in Paris who consider immigration as good for the country, that welcoming refugees is a requirement of France's hospitality tradition and that the number of refugees in the country is negligible.

Le Figaro, underlines the paradox in Saint Denis on the northern periphery of Paris where the inhabitants are struggling to make way for new arrivals, when they haven’t been able to integrate themselves in French society.

L'Humanité is fuming about the Macron government's determination to reform France's widely-envied social welfare system. This was as after French Communist party lawmakers raised an alarm on Wednesday that the draft bill tabled in Parliament would bring the universal coverage system to an end.

The newspaper says the vast operation to personalize the rights of individuals in a points based system is being carried out with unprecedented zeal, warning that if President Macron has his way and the bill is passed it will be "every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost".

L'Humanité reiterates that it is the current system that has cultivated solidarity between the rich and poor and the healthy and sick. What the capitalists are demined to do is break this system of collective wealth redistribution and it urges its readers to come forward and sign a petition it has drafted to mobilize a popular rejection of the proposed reform.

And Libération reacts to a decision by organizers of the Tour de France cycling grand Prix to deploy more than 30,000 security agents along the race course to make it safe for British rider Chris Froome, after the four-time champion was cleared of doping suspicions.

According to the newspaper, 20 years after Festina doping scandal, the Froome case is ust one of the latest cases entertaining the trauma. The publication admits that hard work has been done to rebuild the sport through systematic drug controls, the introduction of biological passports for race staff and judicial sanctions for cheats.

But Libération says even though the number of doping cases has dropped it will be naive to imagine that cheats using science and pharmacopoeia to boost cyclists and their machines are always one step ahead.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.