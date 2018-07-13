Eiffel Tower to close for World Cup final

Paris’ most famous landmark will not open for visitors this Sunday, as France take on Croatia in World Cup final.

Tourists can normally access the elevator to see views of the city or dine in the restaurants, but the iconic tower will stay closed this Sunday, as part of security measures being taken for a big-screen broadcasts. The Champ de Mars Park, which is adjacent to the tower, will host thousands of football fans, all set to view the final on large screens.

"For security reasons, the Paris police have requested the Eiffel Tower's closure," the tower’s management confirmed. Those who have pre-booked ticket will also be reimbursed. During the Euro 2016 final between France and Portugal, more than 90,000 people packed into the Champs de Mars fan zone.

The tower will also be closed on Saturday for the Bastille Day national holiday in France. An estimated 12,000 security force members will be deployed to secure the festivities, Paris police chief Michel Delpuech said on Thursday.

A state of emergency was declared in France following the November 2015 Paris attacks, which expired November 2017 when the French President Emanuel Macron introduced a new counterterrorism law. National pride will be center stage this weekend as France hopes to take home its second World Cup in 20 years.