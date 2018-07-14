French press review 14 July 2018

It's the 14th of July and national Bastille Day in France, and the papers are expressing a feeling of both excitement and expectation, currently sweeping the country, as France clash with Croatia in the 2018 World Cup football final in Russia on Sunday.

Le Figaro reports that even the French armed forces, who will once again be on display at the Bastille Day military parade, are also in a good mood, after a survey showed that 90 percent of polled citizens have a good impression of their work.

The right wing publication says that while the nation showcases its fraternity with the French armed forces, 110,000 security officers will also be on duty around the country this weekend, as millions of football fans prepare to celebrate France's victory in the World Cup.

For la Presse de la Manche, Bastille Day is the celebration of who the French really are today, and pays tribute to generations of patriots who contributed in building todays nation, giving France the prestige it now enjoys around the world today.

In Le Parisien, ahead of Sunday's world Cup final, the paper notes that in just a month, the French manager has become a symbol of the values upheld by Les Bleus.

In La Charente Libre, it points to a reason why Deschamps' team is different from that of older French sides. Making the point that 78 percent of today's squad is either from French overseas territories, or from Africa, the youngest of them, Kilian Mbappe, born to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother.

What matters most, according to Libération, is that they are the faces of a new France and therefore a new Europe. As the left-leaning paper explains, they are all also the children of the suburbs, who are often suspected by right-wing and conservative parties as being implicitly bad for France, but who can now be viewed as models of successful integration.

There is praise for Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in today's Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace.The paper says it is quite impressed about how, in just three months in office, the 41 year-old has transformed the face of the country.

The Alsace publication praises the young premier for lifting the state of emergency, for freeing thousands of political prisoners, appeasing religious violence and for launching a series of ambitious economic reforms, in stark contrast to other countries across Africa.

The newspaper says that since his appointment on the 2nd of April, fresh winds have been blowing not just over Ethiopia, but in the entire Horn of Africa region. For Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, Abiy Ahmed is not just a politician, but a super hero coming straight from Wakanda, the fictional country located in Sub-Saharan Africa created by Marvel Comics