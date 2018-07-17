French Press Review 17 July 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review World Cup 2018 Football Trade union Economy

French Press Review 17 July 2018

By
media

Despite the papers being dominated by World Cup victory celebrations, some dailies have ackowleged shadier aspects of the partying while others are curious as to how French President Emmanuel Macron will resume dialogue with the country's unions and bosses.

Unsurprisingly the 2018 World Cup fever is the hottest topic on the front pages of most French dailies after the victorious team returned to a triumphant welcome from millions of fans in the French capital.

Le Monde has gone into special edition mode looking at why this second World Cup win means France is now a great footballing nation and what this victory means for les bleus’ coach Didier Deschamps, who was also one of the 1998 champions. It also writes that, for the first time in years, French people have brought out the tricolour to celebrate as opposed to mourn.

Macron, the other World Cup winner

“Merci” (Thank you) headlines Le Figaro on its front page. The conservative paper looks at how Macron has also benefitted from this victory. It writes that, as much as the French team’s supporters acted as a 12th player, the French president was in a way a second coach. A slow build-up that led Macron to celebrate with the team as though he was one of them. “A good investment for the former banker,” Le Figaro judges.

Left-leaning Libération agrees that les Bleus have greatly contributed to Macron’s image. With the football stars themselves posting videos of their interactions with the French president on social media, the Elysée Palace’s communications team has been able to opt for a sober, laid-back approach.

The paper has dedicated many of its pages to the 10s of millions who took the streets and the new found pride of the inhabitants of Bondy, a town on the outskirts of Paris which football star Kylian Mbappé comes from.

Vandalism and sexual assault tarnish World Cup celebrations

However, not all is hunky-dory when it comes to celebrating les Bleus' victory.

Despite the hundreds of thousands of police, gendarmes and firemen deployed for the occasion, there were violent incidents and socially unacceptable behaviour.

Some shops in Paris were vandalised and looted. Le Monde reports that a small number of people across France died whilst partying as a result of car accidents, diving into canals or freak accidents such as the case of a woman who was parading on a tractor but fell off the vehicle and was crushed by its wheels.

Over the weekend, which also saw Bastille Day on 14 July, 845 cars were destroyed and 508 people were arrested, writes Le Monde.

All things considered, there were no major incidents but Le Figaro does feature an article on the number of women who have taken to social media to denounce sexual assaults they suffered during the celebrations. Large crowds and a World Cup victory apparently led some men to think it was acceptable to grope ladies bottoms or try to force kisses upon them. The paper also reminds its readers that during the competition female journalists were also targeted by sexual predators whilst covering the event.

Social dialogue

Some papers are looking ahead to Macron's next move when it comes to interacting with unions and heads of businesses, whom he is meeting today.

He is hoping to calm tensions and create guidelines for the government, according to Les Echos, with one of the hot topics being unemployment insurance and unemployment benefit rules.

Libération writes that both the unions and employers feel they've been undermined by the Macron government. The meeting is expected to last two hours. A quicky if you compare it to Macron's predecessor François Hollande's two-day stints. Employment, job security, health and poverty are meant to be scrutinised by the government in September but it appears they will be touched upon today.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.