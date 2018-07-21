French Press Review 21 July 2018

President Macron maintains a conspicuous silence as the controversy over his dismissed security aide Alexandre Benalla grows into a full-blown political scandal.

The papers are all about the gathering political storm around President Emmanuel Macron's handling of Alexandre Benalla scandal, despite the decision by authorities at the Elysée palace on Friday to dismiss the security aide caught on a video brutalizing a young man during a May Day demonstration in Paris.

Le Parisien reports that he is now under detention and facing charges of violence by a public official, impersonating a police officer and complicity in unauthorized use of surveillance footage.

According to the popular daily, Benalla's networks are now at the heart of the investigations, following the emergence of new elements" in the case, namely that the close presidential aide is suspected of unlawfully receiving police surveillance footage in a bid to clear his name.

Le Parisien quotes a source close to the inquiry as saying that three police officers, including two high-ranking officials, have been suspended on suspicion of providing the footage to Benalla.

Le Figaro says despite Benalla's dismissal, the affair isn't going away and is instead swelling into a grave political scandal for the young President.

This as opposition lawmakers blocked proceedings in parliament on Friday, to demand explanations, with some saying Interior Minister Gerard Collomb's job is on the line if he knew about the incident but kept quiet about it.

Understandably the papers are having a field day reacting to the scandal virtually all of today's national and regional publications denouncing the Elysée “Rambo” and Macron who is crouching like an orangutan and doesn't say anything while the affair gets out of control.

According to La République des Pyrénées, it must be a nightmare for Macron to explain how such a brute became a member of his presidential campaign security taskforce and how he managed to stay on and become a key security aide at the Elysée Palace.

For its part, Le Journal de la Haute-Marne, claims Macron isn't simply saying a word because he is too distraught by the affair.

Macron who made exemplary conduct and commitment to republican values a major themes of his presidential campaign, is simply less virtuous that some of his predecessors, argues Le Monde.

But the publication believes Macron may have hidden behind the wall of silence, because of his mantra to never react while being under pressure.

For Libération, the damage is done and the French people have serious doubts about the man they elected as their leader -- an "Eliacinis", (charming and capable of creating harmony and balance) in the French nation, or an ambitious opportunist pursuing a personal dream, with army of musketeers around him.

Le Figaro describes what it sees in Emmanuel Macron's silence, as a disruption in a Presidency that's become too talkative and trivial than those of his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande".

And Midi Libre delivers a damning verdict: Alexandre Benalla is more than just a pebble in Macron's shoe and is now his Achilles' heel.