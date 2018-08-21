RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
The man who's fought 40 years to protect the Camargue horse [Video]

By
media Camargue horses at Mas de la Cure in Les Saintes-Maries de la Mer, southern France I. Martinetti/RFI

The Camargue Horse Centre (Maison du cheval Camargue) was founded in 2002 in order to protect the Camargue species which is one of the oldest breeds of horses in the world.

Meet Georges Vlassis, one of the founder and director of the centre located in Les Saintes Maries de la Mer in southern France.

 
