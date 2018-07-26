French Press Review 26 July 2018

President Emmanuel Macron is unhappy with the media's coverage of "Benallagate." The French media is unhappy with what it sees as his assault on press freedom. Today, we take a break from the scandal to look at press coverage of something completely different.

What we must now call Benallagate - the tangled scandal over one of the French president's bodyguards - is all over the French papers again like a rash.

And, the coverage is irritating President Emmanuel Macron more than a bad case of prickly heat.

He's quoted as telling guests at a reception on Tuesday evening: "We have a media that does not seek the truth...I see a media power that wants to be a judicial power."

Suffice it to say the press is not well pleased. Communist L'Humanité calls him "an aggressive and contemptuous hyper-president," adding that "in his first public remarks on the scandal, he has voiced his disdain for the French, press freedom, parliament and the separation of powers."

Still, Benallagate may be less interesting to our international audience than to navel-gazing France.

So, today we'll look at something that interests not only Professor Pipe Sucker and other pointy-headed politics junkies but almost everyone.

The weather.

The front page of popular daily Le Parisien is given over - sort of - to the likelihood of prickly heat, rashes, sunburn and, worst of all, skin cancer.

It appears there is a canicule - that's French for heatwave - about to engulf much of metropolitan France.

"Heatwave:18 departments on Orange alert," screams the headline.

Météo-France forecasts very high temperatures and calls for "particular vigilance, especially for sensitive or exposed people."

Yesterday afternoon, temperatures reached 38 degrees in the Rhone and Provence regions.

They are forecast to rise again until Friday at least. Nights also will be hotter, especially in Paris and its suburbs.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition reminded us of the right things to do - such as regularly drinking water or spending time in cool places.

Wow. Who'd have guessed.

In case readers fail to get the message, the paper offers a second story with tips from a GP - that's a family doctor - on how to cope in unusually hot weather.

These include: at home or work keep the shutters closed and the curtains drawn. Barricade yourself against the sun's rays all day long and only open at night, when the air has softened. If your apartment is suffocating - use fans or air conditioners.

If you are not already equipped, you'd better hurry to find one of these devices, Le Parisien cautions. Last time around major retailers rapidly ran out of stock.

For Paris, there are phone apps with a geolocating map of fountains and lists of 800 cool places. "One of the most affordable free points among the most accessible is the frozen shelves of supermarkets," readers are told.

Other advice from the doctor, hydrate very regularly and refresh the body by taking a cold shower. To stay cool a little longer, "you can keep your hair wet or wear a cap soaked in water when you go out. It will refresh the head and the neck."

Who knew that?

Last but not least, in addition to taking care of oneself, we should not forget to protect the most vulnerable. Stay in contact with isolated elderly people to make sure they are sufficiently hydrated. You may recall that during the canicule of 2003 old people in Paris were dying like flies.

As for the children. Better news. "For once, we can allow them to eat ice cream," the paper says.

"Mega cool," as French adolescents would say.

To put this into perspective; in Ahwaz in Iran today the temperature is 49 degrees!

