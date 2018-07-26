Energy tops agenda on Macron's first visit to Spain, Portugal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
The Parker Solar Probe will provide new data on solar activity and make critical contributions to our ability to forecast major space-weather events that impact life on Earth.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris summer festival offers culture for all ... for free
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Emmanuel Macron France European Union Spain Portugal Energy

Energy tops agenda on Macron's first visit to Spain, Portugal

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron (L) with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) and Portugueuse Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R) at NATO summit in Brussels on July 11, 2018. AFP/Emmanuel Dunand

Energy will occupy a top spot on French President Emmanuel Macron’s agenda starting Thursday during his first official visit to Spain and Portugal -- both countries seeking French help to connect their energy grids to the EU.

Macron will first meet Spain’s new Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday, then attend a state dinner hosted by King Felipe, before heading to Lisbon on Friday for lunch with Prime Minister Antonio Costa and an EU summit on improving the Iberian Peninsula's energy links with the rest of Europe.

While lacking in oil and gas, Portugal and Spain have raced ahead with developing renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, and hope to sell their surplus electricity beyond the Pyrenees.

"We are expecting concrete projects from this summit so that the Iberian Peninsula will no longer be a sort of island in Europe in energy terms," said Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

But officials in Macron's office speak only of increasing electricity links, whereas Madrid and Lisbon want to link up gas pipelines as well.

The summit is set to confirm the Bay of Biscay project, which will stretch a high-voltage underwater cable 370 kilometres from Spain's northern coast to southwest France.

The link will nearly double the interconnection capacity between the two countries to 5,000 megawatts, and will see the EU contribute a record 578 million euros for the project.

For natural gas, Madrid is hoping to become a strategic source for Europe by pushing a pipeline project called MidCat that would link Catalonia to France, allowing it to send on some of the gas it imports from Algeria.

"But the French are not at all in favour, and the viability of this project is far from certain," said Gonzalo Escribano, an expert at the Elcano Institute.

Analysts say Spanish officials suspect that France wants to protect its sizeable nuclear power industry -- the country generates roughly 70 percent of its electricity from its 58 nuclear power plants -- and its former energy monopolies, in which the state still owns stakes, from foreign competition. 

"I'm not expecting any breakthrough on the gas question, that's where the talks are going to be tough," Escribano said.

Before the summit, Macron will hold one of his trademark "citizen consultations" on the future of Europe, speaking and answering questions from dozens of young people alongside Costa.

The town-hall style meetings are seen by Macron as a way to engage people across Europe in a dialogue on the future of the EU. Strengthening and integrating the bloc has been a key objective of his presidency.
 

(With AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.