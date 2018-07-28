Benalla again admits ‘mistake’ as new video published

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Alexandre Benalla France French politics Emmanuel Macron

Benalla again admits ‘mistake’ as new video published

By
media Alexandre Benalla (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) on May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

In his first television interview broadcast on Friday, Alexandre Benalla again admitted to making a “mistake”, just hours after a new video of him roughing up different May Day protesters was published.

The former presidential security aide at the centre of a firestorm over his violent behaviour toward protesters on May Day told TF1 President Emmanuel Macron is not to blame, and that he “betrayed” his boss.

“It's not the role of a presidential collaborator to expose him to polemic, as we have seen with this mediatised political storm,” he said during his televised interview.

“So there is a form of betrayal. I feel that I made a big mistake."

But Benalla defended his actions by accusing the two protesters he roughed up of “committing crimes against police”.

“I had the reaction of a citizen who wanted to help [police] stop and arrest those whom I considered to be delinquents," he said.

New Benalla video

The interview was recorded shortly before a new video of Benalla on May Day was published by the French newspaper Libération. The second video allegedly shows Benalla, a police officer and and Vincent Crase, a security aide for Macron’s Republic on the Move party (LREM), confronting protesters in another part of Paris on the same day.

According to Libération, a group of people were seeking to leave the protest by crossing through the Jardin des Plantes park when they crossed paths with Benalla, Crase and the officer. The latter told them to turn around and exit the other way. A verbal, then physical altercation occurred when the protesters argued, saying that police on the other side of the park had just told them to take the exit they had been heading towards.

One of the protesters told the paper that when Benalla and Crase saw she was filming on her phone, they pushed her against a tree, took her phone and deleted the video. She was later able to recover the video on her phone’s memory card using special software, Libération reports.

According to the paper, the video was filmed some three hours before the events at Place Contrescarpe. It was there that Benalla was identified – in the first video published last week by French daily Le Monde – as the man roughing up two protesters. Benalla was embedded with police as an observer that day, yet was wearing a police helmet and armband during the incident.

Scandal paralyses politics

“Benallagate” has swelled into a sweeping political crisis for Macron.

The opposition has filed two no confidence motions in the government, which are due to be discussed on Tuesday. While the move is mostly symbolic, as Macron’s LREM party commands a solid majority in parliament, it will allow the opposition to interrogate Prime Minister Edouard Philippe over the affair.

Macron said he accepted responsibility for the affair, but his statement did little to calm the opposition, which has accused the government of a cover-up. The Elysee knew of the event soon after but did not report it to police.

Two parliamentary committees have held dozens of hearings over the last week, grilling top presidential aides along with police and security figures.

The president's chief of staff Alexis Kohler acknowledged that the initial decision to punish Benalla with a two-week suspension was insufficient, but at the time seemed proportionate.

Authorities have opened a judicial investigation into Benalla and searched his office on Wednesday. He was fired last week after the first video was published, and has been charged with assault and impersonation of a police officer.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.