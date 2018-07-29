France seeks to 'strengthen' trade with Cuba

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare Franco-US …
In Lucrecia Martel's
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Trade Jean-Yves Le Drian Cuba France

France seeks to 'strengthen' trade with Cuba

By
media French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) shakes hands with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez (R) at the Foreign Ministry in Havana on July 28, 2018. ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, met in Havana on Saturday in talks aiming to boost trade.

The two leaders described as “favourable” the increasing economic ties between their countries, with Le Drian applauding “French companies’ growing presence” in the energy, transportation and construction industries on the island nation.

“We have a very positive, dynamic relationship, and I hope to further develop and strengthen this dynamism,” Le Drian said after meeting with Rodriguez at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Le Drian is the first senior French official to visit Cuba since President Emmanuel Macron took office in May 2017, and the first European foreign minister to visit the island country since the election of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in April.

Le Drian met the newly elected leader at the presidential Palace of the Revolution, in a “cordial meeting,” according to an official statement cited on local television.

“We really appreciate the development of bilateral relations” with France, Rodriguez said, adding that this was “a priority” for Cuba. 

The Cuban foreign minister said he recognised “France’s efforts” to boost trade, as his country’s economy still endures the US embargo, in place since 1962.

In 2016, both countries created a fund of 231 million euros, the result of the restructuring and cancellation of a large part of Cuba's debt with France, through which a part of the debt will be converted into investments.

The EU is now the biggest foreign investor in Cuba, and its second largest trading partner, according to the European Commission. The bloc voted to normalise relations with Cuba in 2016, with the measure taking effect the next year, after decades of being blocked over human rights concerns.

(With AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.