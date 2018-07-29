RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
France
Social media France Italy Ski Missing

French skier lost in 1954 in Italy finally identified

By
media A French ski station. Pixabay/Creative Commons CC0

A French skier who went missing more than 60 years ago has finally been identified after details of the probe were posted on social media, Italian police said Sunday.

Human remains and ski equipment were found in 2005 more than 3,000 metres up the Cime Bianche in Italy's northern Aosta region near the Swiss border.

The man appeared to be well-off given his top-line wooden skis, AFP quotes Marinella Laporta of the forensic police unit in Turin as saying.

Investigators estimated the man to have been about 1.75 metres tall and aged about 30, with his death likely occurring in the spring.

They also found glasses, a watch and pieces of his shirt with embroidered initials.

Having made no progress with identification, an Aosta prosecutor decided in late June to post the investigation's findings on his Facebook page, asking readers to spread the information, especially in France and Switzerland.

Frenchwoman Emma Nassem heard the story on the radio and said the missing man could be her uncle, Henri Le Masne. Born in 1919, he went missing after skiing in a storm near the Matterhorn in 1954.

Roger Le Masne, Henri's younger brother and now 94, also came forward.

"I am the brother of Henri Le Masne... who is likely the skier who disappeared 64 years ago,” Roger said in an email made available by police. “He was a bachelor and quite independent.”

Roger said he had gone to the hotel where his brother had taken a room for two weeks and where he found some personal effects, including money, after he went missing on March 26, 1954.

The police said a photograph provided by the family showed glasses matching those found by the investigators.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed the identification, they said.

 

(With AFP)

