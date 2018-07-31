French Press Review 31 July 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French Press Review 31 July 2018

By
media

The Benalla scandal haunting President Macron takes new twist as opposition parties table no confidence motions against the government in Parliament.

It's ten days now since the Benalla affair burst into the front pages of the news and commentators are stilltaling about what is now widely described as the most damaging scandal of Macron's Presidency.

Liberation reports that while lawmakers investigate allegations of an attempted cover-up of the affair by the Elysée Palace, French prosecutors have opened a new probe into the actions of the now dismissed top presidential security aide. This was after two youths lodged a complaint alleging that Alexandre Benalla and a co-accused manhandled them in a central Paris park.

The left-leaning daily has a video of the incident to back up its coverage of the new accusations that the two men grabbed the plaintiff's smartphone and erased the video she had been filming of their actions. The publication says she was able to retrieve the footage using special software.

According to Libé, Alexandre Benalla's reckless conduct has caused more havoc in President Macron's administration than the tense debate about his reforms pushed through the National Assembly or even the rolling strikes staged by the unions to protest his fast-tracking of reform negotiations.

For the newspaper, this affair has again fragilized the political machinery around Macron like the during the first missteps of the affairs that led former justice Minister Francois Bayrou and National Cohesion Richard Ferrand to step down weeks after their appointments.

Liberation says Macron's approval ratings, already low, appears to have taken a further hit because of the scandal, after an IPSOS poll published last Tuesday found out that a record 60 percent of respondents reported an unfavorable opinion of him.

Le Figaro blames the President's waning political fortunes on his alleged condescending personality and on the way he governs and communicates warning that his divisive character in on the verge of becoming his Achilles heel.

As opposition lawmakers begin debating motions of no confidence they intend to table against the government starting this Tuesday, L'Humanité qualifies Benalla’s queue jumping as just another face of the system of institutional violence put in place by Macron never witnessed in the country before.

The Communist daily points to the scene of devastation the system has left behind, the muzzling up of parliament, the alleged destruction of the labour code, the humiliation of the trade unions and alleged deprivation of social welfare structures of the resources they need to cater for the poor.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.