Service resumes on Paris metro line after evacuation

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris train Transport

Service resumes on Paris metro line after evacuation

By
media An elevated Paris Metro passes over a bridge next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France June 15, 2017. AFP

Metro trains resumed operating on a busy line that links several major tourist attractions in Paris, after a technical problem paralysed the network for hours, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people through dark tunnels in stifling heat.

Network operator RATP was unable to determine the cause of the incident, forcing the shutdown of the entire line.

Police said on Wednesday that 3,200 to 3,800 people on at least eight trains needed to be evacuated in an operation which lasted more than two hours.

The RATP said it could not confirm the number of passengers affected by what it called "an extremely rare event".

After long waits in the cars as temperatures -- and tempers -- rose, about 40 rescue workers and 150 RATP agents began helping people climb down from the cars and walk out along the tracks.

Five people required treatment for heat exhaustion during the evacuations, which came as France is being hit with a weeks-long heat wave.

Many passengers vented their frustrations on social media, posting videos of a chaotic evacuation and complaining about a lack of information about what has happening.

"No air conditioning, a real oven," tweeted Assma Maad, a journalist at Buzzfeed France.

"I plan to add the French subway on Tripadvisor as Best Mixed Hammam and worst Escape Game in Paris," a Twitter user identified as Celine Tran posted.

The RATP said that after 30 minutes of waiting, several alarms were pulled inside cars, resulting in power outages which cut off the air conditioning.

It also said hundreds of calls to the line's control post had overloaded the passenger information systems, preventing it from updating travellers.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.