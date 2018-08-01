Tunisian fire hero can stay in France

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
France has revoked an expulsion order for a Tunisian man who saved two children in a 2015 fire, the Val-d'Oise prefecture in the Paris suburbs said this week.
In June the prefecture had said it would reconsider the case of Mohamed Aymen Latrous, 25, in the aftermath of a similar case which saw Malian national Mamoudou Gassama swiftly receive citizenship after scaling a building to rescue a child dangling off a balcony.