International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
  RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 04h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 04h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 05h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 05h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h30 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h30 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 14h06 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h30 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 14h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/01 16h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 16h30 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
France
Migration Fire Firefighters

Tunisian fire hero can stay in France

By
media ohamed Aymen Latrous FranceInfo

France has revoked an expulsion order for a Tunisian man who saved two children in a 2015 fire, the Val-d'Oise prefecture in the Paris suburbs said this week.

In June the prefecture had said it would reconsider the case of Mohamed Aymen Latrous, 25, in the aftermath of a similar case which saw Malian national Mamoudou Gassama swiftly receive citizenship after scaling a building to rescue a child dangling off a balcony.

Le Parisien daily had noted in a recent article how Gassama, 22 and nicknamed "Spiderman", enjoyed nationwide acclaim for his bravery, seen on social media by millions, and meeting President Emmanuel Macron.

In contrast, the paper said that Latrous had earned only anonymity after his own "heroic act," which was seen by nobody.

His local town hall had backed his bid for residency but initially to no avail and he was served an order to leave the country at the end of January.

On Monday, Latrous was granted a renewable permit for a year allowing him to live and work in France, a prefecture spokesperson said.

His lawyer Philippine Parastatis said he regretted that it had taken media publicity of his client's case for the authorities to act.

