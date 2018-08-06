To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
French, German sentenced to life for Islamic State group membership
An Islamic State fighter celebrates in Mosul on June 23, 2014.
REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi court on Monday sentenced a French man and a German woman to life in prison for belonging to the Islamic State group.
Frenchman Lahcen Gueboudj, 58, and a German woman whose name was given only as Nadia were sentenced separately at the Baghdad central criminal court, according to an AFP journalist. Nadia is the daughter of a German woman whose death sentence in January for IS membership.
The Islamic State group captured a third of Iraq in 2014, but was largely defeated there and in neighbouring Syria last year. Iraq’s government declared victory over the group in December. Iraq is trying hundreds of suspected members, many of whom were arrested as the group’s strongholds crumbled throughout Iraq. This includes hundreds of foreigners. Around 20 foreign women, including nationals of Turkey, Germany and Azerbaijan, have been sentenced to death.
On November 13th 2015, militants claiming to belong to the Islamic State group killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris, forcing the country to enter into a state of emegrency. France officially ended its state of emergency in November of 2017, replacing it with a range of a new security laws.