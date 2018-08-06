Frenchman hailed as 'Chef of Century' dies

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Chef Joël Robuchon, who died August 6th, 2018.
REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Joël Robuchon, the world's most-starred Michelin chef has died at 73, a French government spokesman confirmed on Monday.
He was hailed as one of four "chefs of the century" by the Gault Millau industry bible in 1990, but today, France is mouring one of its most innovative chefs. Robuchon had built a string of restaurants that revolutionised fine dining, and which between them have 31 Michelin stars. His empire of gourmet restaurants throughout the world, was known for their constant innovation and a revelation to the world of French cuisine. Robuchon was the chef behind the eponymous brand L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, which had locations in Paris, London and New York.
French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux described Robuchon on Twitter as a "visionary leader" who would "continue to inspire a young generation of chefs". In January France also mourned the loss of Paul Bocuse known as the "pope" of French cuisine. Robuchon was seen attending his funeral in Lyon.