French press review 7 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part I
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Donald Trump Press review Iran Sanctions

French press review 7 August 2018

By
media

As US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the French dailies attempt to analyse the logic of Donald Trump's crusade against the mollahs.

The editorial in Le Monde looks at the escalating battle between Washington and Tehran.

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran were re-imposed overnight, in the wake of the decision by American President Donald Trump to withdraw from the six-nation Iranian nuclear deal.

Le Monde says the US leader's ideas on Iran may be haphazzard and dangerous, but they do have a certain logic.

Trump has never been a fan of the deal supposed to open Tehran's nuclear efforts to world scrutiny. He calls the agreement a "rag".

Despite the fact that Iran has shown every sign of respecting the deal to the satisfaction of the other co-signatories (China, Russia, France, the UK and Germany), Trump decided to withdraw US support earlier this year, hence the re-imposition of sanctions.

The war of words between Trump and the Iranian President, Hassan Rohani, has something of the kids playground aboout it.

"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace deals," says Rohani, "and that war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

To which Trump replied, in capital letters: "Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered . . . We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death."

And now the verbal jousting has been followed by economic strikes which will oblige not only US but also European businesses to halt all dealings with Iran. Since midnight, financial links, raw material and technological imports are all suspended. The next phase, which will take effect in November, will see the global suspension of Iranian oil exports, mainstay of the country's economy.

Le Monde says it's difficult to imagine what will happen next. Ordinary Iranians are understandably unhappy to see the return of sanctions. There have been recent protests against inflation and the devaluation of the local currency. But all signs point to the regime's ability to survive even widespread public revolt.

Perhaps, suggests Le Monde, Washington simply wants to make Iran pay for its efforts to dominate the middle-eastern political stage, supporting militia in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

That, says the centrist French daily, could be a dangerous game, which Hassan Rohani himself has already compared to "playing with the lion's tail".

How Trump's tactics make Europe suffer

Conservative paper Le Figaro also looks at the implications of the resumption of American sanctions, saying that promises by Brussels to protect European businesses from the US decision are more poilitical than practical.

The French car company PSA has already announced the suspension of all activity in Iran, so has the oil giant Total. Renault say they'll stay, but will drasticaly reduce production. The pharmaceutical company Sanofi is staying on, but wonders how it will be paid, in view of the global freeze on Iranian financial transactions. National central banks can continue to deal with Tehran, even if that is likely to meet with American disapproval. Or locally generated revenues could simply be re-invested in the Iranian economy.

On the question of President Trump's motivation in his war against the mollahs, Le Figaro suggest that the US leader may be hoping for a repeat of his success with North Korea.

It could all, in other words, be another huge bluff.

If that is the case, says Le Figaro, Trump may be barking up the wrong tree, dangerously provoking Iran in the interests of boosting his domestic image in the run-up to the November mid-term elections.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.