French pro-migrant farmer’s probation partially lifted

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Discrimination in one of India's biggest Hindu temples
The Rath Yatra chariot journey at the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, India on July 14, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Immigration Asylum-seekers France

French pro-migrant farmer’s probation partially lifted

By
media Cédric Herrou leaving court in Nice, France on October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cédric Herrou’s probation was partially terminated by the Aix-en-Provence appeals court on Friday, according to his lawyer, in a victory for pro-migrant activists.

Previously banned from leaving the country, Herrou can now travel freely, according to his lawyer Bruno Rebstock.

“Cedric Herrou has retrieved his passport, can leave the country after informing a judge, and can freely travel by train,” Rebstock told AFP.

However, Herrou can only travel to nearby Italy “for professional reasons,” according to Rebstock.

The probation terms requiring Herrou to check in at a local police station every two weeks have been maintained.

Lengthy legal battle

Herrou, an olive farmer who lives in southern France’s Roya Valley near the Italian border, had requested an early termination of probation at the Aix-en-Provence appeals court on Thursday.

His argument was largely bolstered by a recent decision from France’s Constitutional Council, which ruled in July that providing humanitarian aid or “permissible help” to an illegal immigrant was not a punishable offense. Permissible help was defined as "providing legal advice, food, lodging or medical care” and “all other help that aims to preserve dignity or physical well-being".

Over the last couple years Herrou has accompanied migrants seeking to apply for asylum in France by helping them cross the Franco-Italian border. He has also housed migrants in a disused building owned by state-owned rail operator SNCF near his farm.

The Aix-en-Provence court placed him on probation last July following his arrest at a Cannes train station for helping asylum seekers cross the border.

The following month, the same court handed him a four-month suspended sentence for facilitating illegal immigration.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.