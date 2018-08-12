Family of missing French woman calls for help in Japan

Japanese police and family members of missing French woman Tiphaine Veron appealed to members of the public for any information on Saturday, as the two-week search continues.

Veron’s family handed out flyers with the 36-year-old’s picture at a police station in Japan’s Tochigi prefecture.

"We will continue to fight to find her,” said Damien Veron, brother of the missing woman.

“We want to bring her back to France with us no matter what. We don't want to carry on living in uncertainty, without knowing," he said.

Tiphaine's sister, Sibylle, has been tweeting to bring awareness to the search effort underway in the town of Nikko and its surrounding areas.

Deep sadness tonight. Research in the forest did not permit to find Tiphaine ... Nothing is lost! We don't want to leave without her. Thank you so much all for your support especially volunteers of the day #findtitinow #day13 #japan #nikko #missing #sister pic.twitter.com/ChB727nCuF Sibylle Véron (@sibyllevron) August 10, 2018

Sibylle also tweeted that her mother had written a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, asking him for help.

Police on Friday stepped up efforts to find Veron, deploying dozens of officers to participate in a mass search.

Helicopters and drones were used to assist in the search operations, which were launched after a witness reported seeing a foreign female in the area.

Police have been unable to trace Veron’s movements since she was last seen at her Nikko hotel on 29 July.

Veron, who has epilepsy, was seen leaving the Turtle Inn Nikko by the hotel owner and other guests.

