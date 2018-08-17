Trump says will attend November WWI parade in Paris

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Donald Trump Parade France

Trump says will attend November WWI parade in Paris

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron (L) clasps hands with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would attend a November celebration in Paris marking the end of World War I, hours after a military parade planned for the same time in Washington was postponed over soaring costs.

Trump tweeted he had in fact canceled that event, blaming local politicians for charging a "ridiculously high" price and vowing to "attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th."
 

"Maybe we will do something next year in DC when the cost comes WAY DOWN," the US president said, adding: "Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

Trump had ordered a show of military prowess after marveling at France's Bastille Day parade last year -- but the idea drew scorn from critics, who said it would be a waste of money and akin to events staged by authoritarian regimes such as North Korea.

A US official told AFP on Thursday the planning estimate had soared as high as 81 million euros, though no final figure has been reached.
 

"The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it," Trump said Friday.
 

"When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it."
 

"Never let someone hold you up!" he added.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has denied the cost estimate of 81 million euros.

"Whoever told you that is probably smoking something that's legal in my state but is not in most states," said Mattis, from Washington state where pot is legal.

He told reporters he had yet to be given a cost estimate for the event.

Editor's Note: This article was updated with quotes from US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

(With AFP)
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.