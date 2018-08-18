Asylum seeker sentenced to jail over stabbings in south-west France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime Asylum-seekers Prisons France

Asylum seeker sentenced to jail over stabbings in south-west France

By
media Perigueux's Saint-Front Cathedral in south-west France. Wikimedia/CC/Père Igor

A young Afghan asylum seeker on Friday was handed a three-year prison sentence, and a one-year suspended sentence, for aggravated assault in the south-western French city of Perigueux.

The 19-year-old has been banned from the south-western Dordogne region for a period of five years.

The Perigueux public prosecutors' office told AFP he will be transferred elsewhere in France to serve his sentence.

The Afghan asylum seeker had been in police custody in Perigueux, where he stabbed four people on Monday, leaving one critically injured. He was held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.

The young man was drunk when he went on his stabbing attack. He has claimed he does not remember what happened, according to AFP.

Public prosecutors have said they "quickly ruled out" a terrorist motive at the beginning of the investigation.

Local media has reported that the 19-year-old, who had no previous criminal record, suffers from mental health problems.

Drunken stabbings

Police said the young man initially lashed out in front of his home, where he lived with his cousin, also an asylum seeker. He reportedly had an altercation with a group of young women and banged on the hood of a woman's car while she was inside it with her three children.

Two paramedics intervened to try to calm him down, but he disappeared inside his home, returning with a knife and stabbing them in the head and neck.

He then attacked two of his neighbours, brothers aged 64 and 68, leaving one with a perforated lung and the other with stab wounds in the back.

In court on Tuesday, the young man said he had drunk a bottle of whiskey with his cousin that afternoon before the stabbings.

Police said they had to wait until he sobered up to begin questioning him.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.