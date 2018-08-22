RFI in 15 languages

 

Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
Americas
History World War Canada France

Four Canadian soldiers killed during WWI to be buried in France

By
media Canadian soldiers fighting in the trenches in the Somme region, northern France in 1916. Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Four Canadian soldiers killed in the First World War will finally be laid to rest on Thursday in northern France, a century after their deaths, local authorities said.

Reported missing in August 1917, the four men aged 20 to 33 were killed during fierce fighting to recapture a position from German troops near Lens in northern France, according to a Canadian ministry of defence statement.

This offensive, led by Canadian troops between 15 and 25 August, left more than 10,000 dead, including over 1,300 without a known burial.

The remains of the four soldiers were found between 2010 and 2016 during an operation to destroy old munitions and on a construction site near Lens.

They will be buried on Thursday in the presence of their families in a ceremony organised by the Canadian Armed Forces at a British military cemetery in the town of Loos-en-Gohelle, the prefecture said.

The Canadian ministry of defence identified them last October using forensic anthropological analysis, historical research and DNA analysis.

Discoveries of hurridly-buried remains near the trenches are "frequent" in the local department of Pas-de-Calais, the prefecture said.

More than 20 bodies of soldiers have been exhumed since November on the site of the future Lens Hospital, according to the regional newspaper La Voix du Nord.

(with AFP)

