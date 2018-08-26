French weekly magazines review 26 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Turkey’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as Zimbabwe's president at a ceremony in Harare. He succeeds Robet Mugabe who was toppled by the military after ruling the country since independence. The High Court this week rejected an opposition attempt to annul this year's election result.

France
Press review France Emmanuel Macron Alexandre Benalla

French weekly magazines review 26 August 2018

By
media Revue de presse des hebdomadaires Revue de presse des hebdomadaires DR

With the end of the August holidays in sight and "la rentrée" (the return to work) about to begin, the weeklies spotlight Emmanuel Macron, asking what's gone wrong for France's young president . . . and what happens next.

A picture is said to be worth a thousand words and the same might be said of the witty, iconoclastic cartoons that often grace the cover of left-leaning Marianne.

This week's image is of a small, grimacing man bent double beneath the weight of an enormous file-filled satchel strapped to his back.

Like a picture, a cartoon usually needs a few words to help us understand the who, the what, the when and the where. The words are "Bonne Rentrée Jupiter!", which translates as "Have a great return to work, Jupiter!"

"Jupiter" is the nickname the French press attaches to President Emmanuel Macron, who once said he wanted to rule as a “Jupiter” - the king of gods in ancient Roman mythology - operating above the political hurly-burly as he delivers thunderbolt judgements and instructions.

Macron doesn't look at all godlike in the cartoon and there are succinct clues on the cover on what's inside the satchel that's making him stagger beneath its weight.

Marianne summarises his to-do list, the state of play and the likely outcomes. Some speak for themselves. "Budget impossible." "Growth weak." "Poverty plan empty." "Pensions reform weighed down." "The right buoyed." "European elections, poor start."

Headaches and scandals

Other need some explanation. "Kohler tangled." Alexis Kohler, secretary-general of the Elysée presidential palace, is accused of assorted misdeeds including ties with the shipowner MSC, run by members of his family. "Benalla bogged down." Alexandre Benalla, who served as Macron's senior bodyguard, was filmed beating up a young protester at May Day demonstrations in Paris while wearing a police officer's crash helmet. The Elysée is accused of a cover-up.

Inside the magazine, Marianne devotes eight pages to the whys and wherefores of this laundry list of headaches and scandals.

Its conclusion : "Emmanuel Macron doesn't want to change anything; not his economic policies, not his government, not his party."

Marianne says "This inflexibility is met by declining growth, the repercussions of the Benalla affair and the first cracks in his political machine."

Macron returned to Paris this week from a vacation at Fort de Brégançon, the presidential retreat on an islet off the French Mediterranean coast. Before his stay he raised eyebrows by demanding that a swimming pool be constructed there. Marianne can't resist a caustic jibe off the back of this. A sound bubble above a sketch of the Elysée Palace complains, "What's missing here is a ski slope."

Must Macron change?

The conservative weekly l'Express echoes some of Marianne's thoughts and its cover story promises to tell us "Why Macron must change."

"A return {to work] under pressure," it declares. For l'Express the headline problems are the Benalla affair (him again), a less favourable political climate, and weaker economic forecasts. "To continue his programme, Emmanuel Macron must also reform himself," the paper says.

Among other things, l'Express suggests he consult more widely before making decisions; beyond the tiny cabal of his Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the aforementioned secretary-general of the Elysée, Alexis Kohler, and Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas, a former Zodiac Aerospace executive who is the PM's chief of staff.

In winning office, Macron upset the apple cart of French politics. But the former banker is not a very people-friendly politician. One source tells the magazine "One cannot lead a country only with results. It's also necessary to seduce and convince."

What's cooking?

L'Obs considers "What Macron is cooking up for us." From the smörgåsbord being assembled in the Elysée kitchen, the magazine selects "pensions, unemployment, poverty, taxes and hospitals."

The paper says Macron intends to continue his efforts to 'transform the country. "But," L'Obs goes on, "the situation is going to the dogs and the Benalla affair [him again] has undermined Macron's authority." It wonders if he can revive the economy and establish a welfare state for the 2!st century.

L'Obs doesn't really answer the question. Instead it says the economic slowdown came before Macron's reforms could take effect, which has complicated things. The magazine quotes Patrick Arbus, a respected French economist who said "Macron is not responsible for sluggish growth." The weekly seems to think that lets the president off the hook. Though I wouldn't bet on it.

The doctor will see you now

Finally, Le Point devotes a mind-numbing 71 pages to hospitals and clinics. Rankings, Specialities. Page after congested page of statistics. Bedtime reading for hypochondriacs, perhaps. I doubt many others will give it a second glance.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.