French press review 27 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Turkey’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
French press review France Press review President Emmanuel Macron Edouard Philippe Budget

French press review 27 August 2018

By
media

President Macron's government vows to draft belt-tightening budget, despite slow growth and biting effects of reforms on pensioners and struggling families.

The tight budget options facing President Emmanuel Macron's government after the cabinet's downward revision of growth forecast for 2019, is the one single issue dominating the front pages this Monday.

This is after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised to maintain the pace of painful reforms, despite the fact that the French economy expanded just 0.2 percent in the first and second quarters, compared with 0.7 percent growth in the last three months of the 2017.

Philippe clarified the government's policy to build the 2019 budget with a lower growth forecast in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche.

L'Est Républicain highlights the premier's choices to compensate the slowing economic growth with a 0.3 percent increase in social security benefits next year, well below current inflation rates.

The newspaper reports that among the schemes, which will remain almost frozen in 2019, are retirement benefits on top of the 1.7 percent increase in the Social General Contributions tax this year. In its view, this constitutes a breach of trust between the government and its electorate.

According to the regional paper, the government's unveiling of the unpopular measure is a risky gamble based on the assumption that opposition parties are too weak to mobilize public opinion.

But L’Est Républicain warns that there are real political risks to continue nibbling the revenue of unprivileged social categories which carry substantial electoral weight. 

For Les Echos, by giving pride of place to social welfare and purchasing power such as exempting supplementary working hours from taxes, Emmanuel Macron appears to be making the little step towards the left, which his electorate has been clamouring for.

However the paper warns that by not reigning in on the deficit and targeting pensioners Macron is opening a battle ground for confrontation with conservative voters, with crucial European elections just seven months away.

Libération denounces the government's cutting blade on pensioners describing it as a grave error which will end up rallying the opposition to close ranks and vent their anger about the social frustrations all French citizens identify with.

L'Humanité for its part mocks Prime Minister Edouard Philippe for choosing le Journal du Dimanche branded by the Communist daily as a billionaires' newspaper to announce the painful measures rolled out against pensioners who allegedly spent their lives contributing.

L’Humanité holds that students, families, some single parents and beneficiaries of subsidizes homes,  unemployed as a result of Macron’s policies will be the direct victims of the austerity .

According to Le Figaro while there may be many reasons to criticize Macron's Presidency, any charges that his economic policies lack consistency are likely to fall flat.

The conservative daily holds that the guidelines of the 2019 budget contrast with the disastrous zig-zigging of the previous Socialist administration that allegedly sapped consumer confidence, growth and job creation.

Macron it argues is right to give priority to enterprise and work in his drive to make the economy competitive again.

Le Figaro encourages the President to move quickly and transform the erstwhile Tax Credit for Competitiveness and Jobs scheme into more concrete cost-lowering measures.

It also encourages the goverment to scrap overtime employee contributions, unemployment insurance, effect drastic cuts in subsidized jobs and revise the conditions governing departure on sick leave.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.