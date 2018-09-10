RFI in 15 languages

 

French police use tear gas on protesters opposed to motorway construction
Motorway Protests Environment France
 
French police use tear gas on protesters opposed to motorway construction

By
media French police after the evacuation of the protesters of the ZAD (zone to defend) of the Strasbourg western bypass project on 10 September, 2018 in Kolbsheim, eastern France. Frederick Florin/AFP

French police used tear gas early Monday to disperse around 200 protesters blocking the construction of a ring road near the eastern city of Strasbourg.

Regional authorities gave the green light in August to the plan for the construction of the 24-kilometre stretch of motorway.

Endangered species

But critics say it will destroy farmland and threaten endangered species including the great hamster of Alsace.

The protesters, who call themselves "zadistes", from the French phrase "Zone à Défendre" (Zone to Defend), had set up barricades of wood and tyres on a stretch of road from the edge of the planned site to the village of Kolbsheim a few hundred metres away.

At around 6:20 am (0420 GMT) around 500 officers moved in, using their shields and tear gas to disperse the eco-activists.

They also used chainsaws to cut down the barricades, and one officer used a bolt-cutter to remove a demonstrator who had chained herself to a tree.

The mayor of Kolbsheim, Dany Karcher, in whose town the "zadistes" have been based for almost a year, denounced the use of force by the police.

"All we are asking is, at the very least, that the work be postponed" while all judicial procedures take place, he said.

"The resistance is there," he added, criticising what he alleged was "violence by the security forces" and the use of tear gas.

"We build motorways, we destroy the planet -- they take everything from us," said Germaine, 89, who used her walker to place herself at the frontline of the protest early Monday.

"Oh my God, I'm so tired, I was at the front, they teargassed me, my chest hurts," she said.

Several leading ecologists appealed last month to Nicolas Hulot, France's environment minister at the time, to stop the project.

(with AFP)

