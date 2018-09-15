French press review 15 September 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The World Cup Trio Club
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The World Cup Trio Club
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Osaka and Djokovic take the honours at US Open
  • media
    International report
    Booming cafe culture emerges in Kabul despite the risks
  • media
    World music matters
    Sudan's forgotten musical heritage revived with violins and synths …
  • media
    International report
    Israel's Arab Druze demand equality before the law
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 15 September 2018

By
media

President Macron says sorry for torture committed during Algerian War of Independence, in landamrk break with longstanding French policy.

President Emmanuel Macron's admission that France enabled torture during the 1954-62 Algerian independence war is the big issue in the newspapers this Saturday.

Le Monde says Macron issued the apology while visiting the wife of mathematician Maurice Audin, a French Communist pro-independence activist who disappeared in Algiers in 1957 at her home in Paris.

Maurice Audin aged 25 at the time and an assistant to a professor at the University of Algiers, was arrested at his home and accused of harbouring independence fighters. But the exact circumstances of his disappearance and death remain unclear.

His wife Audette now aged 80 was told 10 days later that her husband had escaped while being transferred between jails.

The paper says Macron who is the first French leader born after the conflict -- went further than any of his predecessors in recognizing the scale of abuses by French troops vowing to open up its archives on the thousands of civilians and soldiers who went missing during the war, both French and Algerian.

In 1998, Jacques Chirac acknowledged the massacre of civilians in the town of Setif in 1945, and in 2012 Francois Hollande recognized the "suffering" caused by the colonization.

Le Monde claims that despite the President’s "guilt and repentance", some French citizens in denial of historical truths about the dark pages of France's history.

But the paper holds that lucidly acknowledging and taking responsibility is the sole way of reconciling memories on both sides of the Mediterranean.

Sud-Ouest makes the  point that it was not just a liberation war but a civil fratricidal conflict complete with its sad procession of disappeared persons and mysteries of untold horrors and reprisal attacks, the massacres of Europeans in Oran, the plight of “Harkis”, who served the French colonial administration forced to flee Algeria under horrendous conditions.

The paper asks if Algeria will be candid enough to send a similar message to the French people.

President Macron's outburst about the crazy amount of money spent on social welfare makes him the laughing stock for yet another day as Libération comes back on the anti-poverty plan the centrist leader unveiled on Thursday.

According to the left leaning publication the eight billion euros he plans to spend over four years to improve the life chances of children born into low-income families sounds more like a bankruptcy similar to Lehman Brothers than anything that has to do with government action.

The paper warns that Macron's offer at a time of great suffering by fragile families and spiraling unemployment is the kind of capitalist politics which can push citizens to turn their backs on democratic government.

Le Figaro comes back on the anti-poverty plan which it terms "the showcasing of President Macron's left foot". The right-wing publication says Macron's real aim was to silence the recurrent criticism of his so-called rich man's Presidency, and to broaden hisl power base.

According to Le Figaro, Macron should have done better had he listened to the advice made by ruling REM party leader Christophe Castaner who in the wake of Nicolas Hulot's resignation as Ecology Minister, proposed a larger cabinet reshuffle to bring in more popular leftist personalities starting with Greens chieftain Daniel Cohn-Bendit.

The regional newspapers mock the unveiling of an ambitious plan by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to spend 350 million euros over 7 years to build cycling lanes and make France's streets safe for climate-friendly citizens and to encourage companies to reward pollution-fighting efforts by their staff.

Le Journal de la Haute-Marne begins by ridiculing the number of city dwellers using bikes as a means of transport to work. It's just 2 percent according to the paper.

L'Alsace argues that even if the use of bicycle needs to become a cultural habit it will not be done with a magic wand but through a better understanding of the need to share a common space whether they are cyclists, pedestrians, car drivers or users of scooters and hover boards.

Républicain Lorrain wishes well to staff representatives who will try to get their company bosses to release some allowances under the pretext of love for the planet.

For Est Républicain when it comes to issues concerning to use of bicycles, the question is far-fetched, and at best an illusion in most of France's small towns where cycling lanes end up at busy road junctions.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.