French wineries have trouble finding grape harvesters
Grape harvesters near Colmar, in eastern France. Most of the porters are employees of the winery, while the cutters are seasonal workers.
 
France
Crime Gun crime Gangs

Teenager killed, two others wounded in gun-battle in Paris suburb

By
media French police logo REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two people wounded during a gun battle on Monday night in a housing complex in Saint-Denis, in the north of Paris, according to the police.

 

According to preliminary evidence, the minor was found around 8:50 pm in the street, after having been seriously injured by bullets in the throat. His injuries followed an exchange of gunfire between rival groups.

He could not be revived despite efforts of emergency services at the scene.

Two other people were injured during the shooting. One of them, who received a bullet in the knee, was taken to Bichat Hospital.

"It is difficult to establish what exactly happened but it is probably a settlement of accounts between cities," said police.

Bullet cartridges were found at the scene, police said. The police in the area are currently carrying out an investigation.

 
