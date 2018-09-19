RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris museum's fresh look at the legacy of performer-rights campaigner …
Inside the Paul Robeson, A Man for Everyman Exhibition at the Musée Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac till 14 October 2018.
 
France

Macron's ex-aide grilled at senate hearing

By
media Alexandre Benalla (left) at the Senate committee hearing, Paris, 19 september 2018 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Alexandre Benalla, President Macron's ex-security officer, appeared before a Senate Committee hearing, denying charges of abuse of power. He denied being a personal bodyguard to Macron, despite having been filmed protecting the French President at several official visits.

26-year-old Alexandre Benalla, French President Emmanuel Macron's ex-security officer, appeared before a French Senate committe Tuesday. Benalla is being investigated on charges of misuse of power and the illegal manhandling of protesters during a left-wing rally in Paris earlier this year.

After having initially refused to appear before the Senate Committee, Benalla was present at the hearing today, albeit more than 15 minutes late. Benally defended all charges against him, saying he was being "manoeuvred for political ends".

He told the Senate committee about how he participated in President Macron's 2012 presidential campaign and then "moved up the social ladder" to become part of the French president's team.

He also apologised to Philippe Bas, President of the Senate committee, who had earlier called Benalla "little marquis", in reference to his attitude largely perceived as arrogant and defiant.

 

Alexandre Benalla at Emmanuel Macron's side at the Agriculture Fair in Paris, March 2018 Christophe Ena/AP

Benalla denies being Macron's security officer

Benalla  said to the Senate that he was "neither President Macron's personal bodyguard nor police officer".

"I was hired as Mission Supervisor, the lowest recruitment level at the presidential office," he said. "I may have got on the presidential vehicle with him two or three times," he admitted, but denied any officially designated security role to the French President.

However, he has been photographed frequently at arm's length with President Macron, protecting him from crowds at official visits. He has also been caught on video wearing a special police force uniform during the incriminating video at the May 1 rally.

 

French President Emmanuel Macron and Alexandre Benalla at President Macron's secondary residence at Le Touquet, France, 17/06/17 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Firearm for "personal safety", access pass a "personal whim"

Benalla also claimed that the firearm he carried when he accompanied President Macron on his official visits was for his "safety and self-defence".

"When one is working with the President's office or on a presidential campaign, one's image is made public in the media" he explained. "Something may have happened to me," Benalla said to the committee.

Asked about a special access pass he possessed, normally awarded to elected deputies and high government officials, Benalla defended himself saying the pass was awarded to him following a "personal whim" to access the French National Assembly's library and gym.

What is known now as the Benalla affair in France, marks President Macron's biggest political scandal to date. It was sparked off by online videos showing Benalla manhandling protesters at a May 1 rally, wearing a French special police force uniform.

Subsequent revelations threw doubt on the integrity of several of President Macron's collaborators.

