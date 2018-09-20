Macron announces national museum for terror victims

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Raqqa’s underground caliphate
Stairs leading down into a tunnel
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Madagascar's Kristel takes Europe by storm
  • media
    International report
    Raqqa’s underground caliphate
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris museum's fresh look at the legacy of performer-rights campaigner …
  • media
    International report
    How Islamic State armed group ran Raqqa
  • media
    International report
    Healing the traumatised children of Raqqa after three years of …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France

Macron announces national museum for terror victims

media French President Emmanuel Macron at the memorial ceremony for terror victims, 19 September 2018, Paris LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

At an annual memorial ceremony for terror victims, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday the creation of a special museum. He also promised better services for victims and their families.

President Macron attended a commemoration ceremony for terror victims at Paris' Invalides gardens Wednesday afternoon. The event was organised by the French Association of Terror Victims (AFVT) and the French Federation of Victims of Mass Attacks.

Memorial Museum for terror victims

"I would like a Memorial Museum. Preparations for this must start immediately", said Macron to an audience that included victims' representatives, ministers, as well as French political figures Nicolas Sarkozy and Jean-Luc Mélanchon.

The French President also spoke of Sophie Pétronin, hostage in Mali, and efforts being made to obtain her release.

A national centre for victims

Macron announced the the creation of a National Resource and Resilience Centre to improve facilities for terror victims, including French victims abroad.

"There aren't many forms of terrorism, but only one," he said. "Likewise, there aren't different types of terror victims".

The French president also announced the establishment of a National Day for Terror Victims, the date of which will be decided after talks with related associations.

Victims of several attacks commemorated

France has been on a constant terror alert since 2015, when several tragic attacks caused 246 deaths.

The ceremony on Wednesday also recalled earlier terror attacks, such as the Mumbai attacks in 2008 and the Nairobi attacks in 2013.

A commemoration speech was also given for RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon who died in Mali in 2013.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.