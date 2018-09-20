Macron announces national museum for terror victims

At an annual memorial ceremony for terror victims, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday the creation of a special museum. He also promised better services for victims and their families.

President Macron attended a commemoration ceremony for terror victims at Paris' Invalides gardens Wednesday afternoon. The event was organised by the French Association of Terror Victims (AFVT) and the French Federation of Victims of Mass Attacks.

Memorial Museum for terror victims

"I would like a Memorial Museum. Preparations for this must start immediately", said Macron to an audience that included victims' representatives, ministers, as well as French political figures Nicolas Sarkozy and Jean-Luc Mélanchon.

The French President also spoke of Sophie Pétronin, hostage in Mali, and efforts being made to obtain her release.

A national centre for victims

Macron announced the the creation of a National Resource and Resilience Centre to improve facilities for terror victims, including French victims abroad.

"There aren't many forms of terrorism, but only one," he said. "Likewise, there aren't different types of terror victims".

The French president also announced the establishment of a National Day for Terror Victims, the date of which will be decided after talks with related associations.

Victims of several attacks commemorated

France has been on a constant terror alert since 2015, when several tragic attacks caused 246 deaths.

The ceremony on Wednesday also recalled earlier terror attacks, such as the Mumbai attacks in 2008 and the Nairobi attacks in 2013.

A commemoration speech was also given for RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon who died in Mali in 2013.