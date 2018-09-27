RFI in 15 languages

 

French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to fill job …
Karim (right), one of many unemployed youngsters hoping to find a job at the LHR jobfair for hotel and restaurant sector in Paris.
 
France
France Racism Rap

"Hang the Whites" - racist rapper to face charges

By
media French rapper Nick Conrad in his video "Hang the Whites". Capture d'écran YouTube

French rapper Nick Conrad is under judicial enquiry in France for his song "Hang the Whites", which advocates "killing white babies and hanging their parents". The singer, supported by condemned anti-semitist Dieudonné, cites Malcolm X as a reference.

 

Is French rap too violent? Controversy about rapper Medine and his song 'Jihad' (France 24, Mediawatch)

A little-known French rapper has caused outrage by calling for whites to be killed in a video depicting a white man being tortured, shot and hanged from a tree.

Revulsion over Nick Conrad's lyrics makes France's headlines - Read William Niba's press review

The video by Nick Conrad -- which controversial black comedian Dieudonne M'bala M'bala , a convicted anti-Semite, linked to on his Facebook page on Saturday -- was viewed thousands of times on YouTube before being taken down on Wednesday.

American History X scene with white victim

In one scene from 'PLB' (short for 'Pendez Les Blancs', or 'Hang Whites') the rapper and an associate drag their white victim along the pavement and kick him in the head, in an apparent reference to a scene from the film American History X, about the abuse of blacks by American neo-Nazis.

French government condemns "hateful and nauseating" lyrics

The lyrics evoke the killing of adults and children with the rapper singing: "I walk into creches, I kill white babies, catch them quick and hang their parents."

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux condemed the "hateful, nauseating lyrics in the strongest possible terms" as did Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who slammed the video's "abject remarks and ignominious attacks".

 

French humourist Dieudonné, a convicted antisemite, supported the French rapper AFP

Anti-racist LICRA files complaint

The Paris prosecutors office opened an inquiry, with the rapper likely to face charges of incitement to hatred under France's strict hate speech laws.

Anti-racism organisation LICRA, which filed a formal police complaint, also hit out at the rapper, saying his artistic freedom "is not the freedom to call for whites to be hanged because of the colour of their skin."

Until becoming the subject of nation-wide media coverage on Wednesday, Nick Conrad was a virtual unknown, with only 40 monthly listeners on the music streaming platform Spotify.

The nine-minute video, which was uploaded onto YouTube on September 17, presents the action as taking place in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand.

It contains references to a speech by US black nationalist Malcolm X.

On his Twitter account Conrad, who is of Cameroonian origin and has in interviews claimed to be influenced by American hip-hop, had presented it as his "first short film".

(With AFP)

