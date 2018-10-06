French press review 6 October 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Jinabo Cyrille Fointama’s “ordinary” hero
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Jinabo Cyrille Fointama’s “ordinary” hero
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French abortion providers question 'conscience clause' allowing …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Peeling back the layers of Yemen's civil war
  • media
    World music matters
    Jazz allowed Jowee Omicil to 'speak many languages'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 6 October 2018

By
media

French press salutes Nobel Peace Prize laureates Congolese "Miracle Doctor" and ex-IS "slave" who championed global fight against sexual violence.

There is a big accolade in the papers for this year's winners of the Nobel Peace prize  Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad both champions of the fight against sexual violence.

Le Parisien reports that Mukwege helped thousands of women recover from the violence and trauma of sexual abuse and rape at the Panzi hospital which he founded in 1999 in DR Congo's war-torn South Kivu Province, earning the nickname of “Miracle Doctor”.

The paper reports that Nadia Murad who is a former Islamic State sex slave turned champion of the Yazidis and a global voice in their quest for justice.

Le Parisien recalls that she was captured by IS fighters in August 2014, and taken by force to Mosul, the de facto "capital" of  the Islamic State armed group, where she escaped to denounce the barbarism taking place in the self-declared caliphate.

According to Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, it had gone past time to start repairing living human being in our conflict-ravaged world and to write painful history of war victims before winner dictate their terms.

By awarding Denis Mukwege and the young Yazidi Nadia Murad, it argues the Nobel Committee enabled the people of the world to see what human pain represents.

L'Est Républicain also salutes the Nobel Committee's decision to make an intimate choice in the 2018 Peace prize awards. The paper says by learning about his award from his surgery theatre make him even more worthy of winning the prestigious prize.

The regional daily also points to the perfect timing of the #Metoo campaign’s coronation.

For L'Est Républicain it coincides perfectly with the expose your pig campaign launched by more than 80 women in the film industry last year to denounce film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse over a period of at least 30 years.

By honouring a man and a woman, is a grim reminder to the world that this is everybody's war, concludes the daily.

Denis and Nadia are two very demanding consciences underlines L'Union et l'Ardennais. The paper upholds the view that their courage ended up overwhelming the sufferings they endured.

According to Républicain Lorrain, the two heroes were driven by the same obstinacy to make victims of rape feel a sense of final triumph over their tormentors.

For l’Alsace, if Dr. Mukwege and Murad make just a drop of fresh water in the arid human desert, the Swedish Committee discovered in their campaign a powerful message to be delivered to mankind in the battle for women's rights, respect for human beings, the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.

And taking about the #MeToo Campaign, La Voix du Nord rolls out some of the imposing obstacles standing in the campaign's way. One of them is Donald Trump's denunciation of the movement, while some men try to present themselves as the victims.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.