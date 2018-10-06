French press review 6 October 2018

There is a big accolade in the papers for this year's winners of the Nobel Peace prize Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad both champions of the fight against sexual violence.

Le Parisien reports that Mukwege helped thousands of women recover from the violence and trauma of sexual abuse and rape at the Panzi hospital which he founded in 1999 in DR Congo's war-torn South Kivu Province, earning the nickname of “Miracle Doctor”.

The paper reports that Nadia Murad who is a former Islamic State sex slave turned champion of the Yazidis and a global voice in their quest for justice.

Le Parisien recalls that she was captured by IS fighters in August 2014, and taken by force to Mosul, the de facto "capital" of the Islamic State armed group, where she escaped to denounce the barbarism taking place in the self-declared caliphate.

According to Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, it had gone past time to start repairing living human being in our conflict-ravaged world and to write painful history of war victims before winner dictate their terms.

By awarding Denis Mukwege and the young Yazidi Nadia Murad, it argues the Nobel Committee enabled the people of the world to see what human pain represents.

L'Est Républicain also salutes the Nobel Committee's decision to make an intimate choice in the 2018 Peace prize awards. The paper says by learning about his award from his surgery theatre make him even more worthy of winning the prestigious prize.

The regional daily also points to the perfect timing of the #Metoo campaign’s coronation.

For L'Est Républicain it coincides perfectly with the expose your pig campaign launched by more than 80 women in the film industry last year to denounce film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse over a period of at least 30 years.

By honouring a man and a woman, is a grim reminder to the world that this is everybody's war, concludes the daily.

Denis and Nadia are two very demanding consciences underlines L'Union et l'Ardennais. The paper upholds the view that their courage ended up overwhelming the sufferings they endured.

According to Républicain Lorrain, the two heroes were driven by the same obstinacy to make victims of rape feel a sense of final triumph over their tormentors.

For l’Alsace, if Dr. Mukwege and Murad make just a drop of fresh water in the arid human desert, the Swedish Committee discovered in their campaign a powerful message to be delivered to mankind in the battle for women's rights, respect for human beings, the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.

And taking about the #MeToo Campaign, La Voix du Nord rolls out some of the imposing obstacles standing in the campaign's way. One of them is Donald Trump's denunciation of the movement, while some men try to present themselves as the victims.