Macron government in quandary over cabinet reshuffle

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Winston McAnuff & Fixi: Big Brothers
Big Brothers Winston MacAnuff & Fixi
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 2/5: The great Irish divide
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 1/5: How will Irish businesses cope?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Jinabo Cyrille Fointama’s “ordinary” hero
  • media
    World music matters
    Winston McAnuff & Fixi: Big Brothers
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French abortion providers question 'conscience clause' allowing …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France politics

Macron government in quandary over cabinet reshuffle

By
media A file photo of president Emmanuel Macron as France's Finance Minister under President Hollande, March 2015 JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP

For over a week, France has been without an Interior minister, as the government is set to announce a major cabinet reshuffle on Friday. The hesitation around the new cabinet appointments is seen as a sign of Macron's growing weakness.

French President Emmanuel Macron delayed a hotly awaited cabinet reshuffle Wednesday due to difficulties in finding new ministers, in a development many analysts interpreted as a sign of his weakness.

The 40-year-old centrist has endured a torrid few months since a scandal involving a security aide in July, which helped push his popularity ratings down to historic lows.

The damage from the scandal was compounded in September when high-profile environment minister Nicolas Hulot quit and he was followed out of the door by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb on October 3.

The departure of Collomb, one of Macron's earliest political backers, was a symbolic blow that has forced the unplanned and unwanted reshuffle.

After seven days of discussions, the presidential office announced Wednesday that the new team would be announced on Friday night at the earliest, having previously indicated it would unveiled early this week.

"There will be new faces, departures and some people will change jobs inside the government," a government source told AFP on Tuesday.

The line up would only be revealed once Macron returns from a trip to Armenia, said the source.

Who will be France's next Interior Minister?
 

French media reports say that the ministers in charge of agriculture, culture and territorial cohesion are set to be replaced, but the biggest headache remains finding a political heavyweight for the vital interior minister position.

Christophe Castaner, a former Socialist MP and close Macron confidant, has been widely tipped for the role to replace Collomb, who is returning to his home town of Lyon to serve as mayor.

But Castaner would have to be replaced as the head of the president's party, the Republic on the Move, insiders say.

Several figures are known to have already turned down offers of government posts from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, underlining the diminished appeal of joining the embattled executive, analysts say.

For veteran political commentator Pascal Perrineau, a professor at Sciences Po university in Paris, Macron's difficulties stem from the way he won power at France's elections last year.

The one-time outsider founded his own grassroots movement and swept away France's established parties in a political earthquake for France, bringing in many fresh and inexperienced faces into parliament.

But his party has a shallow talent pool and is no longer attracting the politicians from other parties who once clamoured to join in the wake of the 2017 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"When you don't have a political organisation that is anchored locally, where you can test people, that serves as a form of education structure, then you find yourself a bit weakened," Perrineau told AFP.

Chloe Morin, a public opinion expert at the Ipsos polling institute, said the problem was that few strong new personalities have emerged in Macron's party or government since his election last year.

"Those who work in the shadow of the president have had difficulties emerging into the light," she told AFP.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.