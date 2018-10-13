Thierry Henry named as Monaco coach

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let’s go to Madagascar!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s go to Madagascar!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG shred Lyon to set Ligue 1 record
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 4/5: Businesses sound the alarm as Brexit fears kick-in
  • media
    World music matters
    Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 3/5: Will Britain have enough food?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Sport Football Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry named as Monaco coach

By
media Thierry Henry with Arsenal Coach Arsene Wenger AFP

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry was on Saturday named as Monaco coach, the struggling Ligue 1 club announced.

The 41-year-old French World Cup winner, who had been working as an assistant coach for the Belgian national team since 2016, signed a contract with Monaco through until June 2021.

The former striker will be joined by Joao Carlos Valado Tralhao, under-23 coach at Benfica, and Patrick Kwame Ampadu, coach at the Arsenal Academy.

Henry replaces Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked in midweek following a string of poor results that left Monaco languishing in 18th in France's Ligue 1.

Henry knows Monaco well having graduated from their youth system and making his professional debut for the Principality club in 1994.

He notably scored seven goals in the 1997-8 Champions League as the Monaco team of the time, then coached by Arsene Wenger, reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Juventus.

"First of all, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me," Henry said.

"I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together."

After spending five seasons as a player with Monaco, Henry went on to play for Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls.

He scored 51 goals in 123 appearances for France, winning not only the 1998 World Cup but also Euro 2000.

Monaco chief executive officer Vadim Vasilyev, said Henry could "count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission".

"His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colours make his nomination a reality.

"Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job."

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.