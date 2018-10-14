French wine fetches record-breaking €482k at auction

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Community radio serves Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazaar
Abdallah, a Rohingya reporter with Radio Naf, playing programmes for Rohingya refugees in Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Community radio serves Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazaar
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s go to Madagascar!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG shred Lyon to set Ligue 1 record
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 4/5: Businesses sound the alarm as Brexit fears kick-in
  • media
    World music matters
    Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Auction Wine France

French wine fetches record-breaking €482k at auction

By
media The cellar at Romanée-Conti CC/Renzo Grosso

A bottle of 1945 Romanée-Conti wine fetched a record-breaking €482,000 ($558,000) at an auction held at Sotheby's in New York Saturday, which saw two bottles break the previous record.

The final price, including taxes and commissions, was 17 times the auction house's €27,000 upper estimate for the fine French wine.

Romanée-Conti is widely considered the best Burgundy wine, and is one of the world's most prestigious producers.

Its domaine, in the Cote de Nuits region, spans less than two hectares, producing between 5,000 and 6,000 bottles per year.

The bottle is one of 600 produced in 1945, just before the vines were pulled up for replanting.

1945 Romanée-Conti bottle

A few minutes after Saturday's sale, another 1945 Romanée-Conti was sold for €429,000.

The previous record for a standard wine bottle was held by an 1869 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, sold in Hong Kong in 2010 for €201,000.

But of all sizes, a €268,000 3-liter 1945 Mouton-Rothschild scooped the previous record at a 2007 auction in New York.

Saturday's lots came from the personal collection of Robert Drouhin, who from 1957 to 2003 directed wine producer Maison Joseph Drouhin, one of Burgundy's most prominent producers

Elsewhere at the auction, a bottle of 60-year-old 1926 Scotch whisky fetched €728,000 -- failing to break a €1 million record set in October.

Founded in 1924, The Macallan distillery, of Carigellachie, northern Scotland, produced just 40 such bottles in 1986. Unlike wine, whisky stops maturing once bottled.

Twelve of them, including that sold Saturday, had labels illustrated by Peter Blake, who designed the Beatles "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album cover.

Three of the 1926 whiskies -- one with Blake's illustrations, and two others featuring artwork by Italian Valerio Adami -- fetched more than €864,000 each at auction over the past six months.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.