French press review 16 October 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, speaks next to an electric show car called Renault K-ZE at the Paris Motor Show on 1 October 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Living the life of a teenage Kurdish fighter - Kobane Pt.2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
  • media
    International report
    The role of Syria’s Kurdish women - Kobane Pt.1
  • media
    International media
    Community radio serves Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazaar
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s go to Madagascar!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 16 October 2018

By
media

Violent rainstorms and flooding kill 13 and leave a trail of devastation across southeastern France in grim reminder of climate emergency.

The papers are all about the trail of death and destruction left behind by violent rainstorms that turned rivers into raging torrents in southwestern France killing at least 13 people on Monday.

Le Parisien reports that towns and villages around the fortress city of Carcassonne, were the worst devastated by the flash floods which overturned cars, damaged roads and swept away homes.

L'Humanité says it's unacceptable to reduce the tragedy to the whims and caprices of the climate.

The lef-wing daily expresses outrage that issues such spatial planning, drainage of waterways the construction of flooded areas and safeguard of habitable areas always end up on the tail end of budget allocations schemes.

The paper warns that the state will not be allowed to escape its responsibilities, this time.

Paris Normandie recalls the famous speech made 16 years ago by French President Jacques Chirac at the Johannesburg Climate Summit in September 2012 in which he warned that "our house is burning down and we're blind to it". What have we done since then, the newspaper asks?

The regional publication says experts have been ringing the alarm bells for thirty years now For Paris Normandie, the latest ecological disaster once again underlines the urgency to act.

Libération deplores the trail of death left behind by gang violence in French neighbourhoods, after a 13 year old lost his life in a gang brawl. It is the second teenager to be killed in a month after the lynching of a student in Garges les Gonesses in September observes says Libé.

What's most shocking, according to the left-leaning publication, is that some of the victims are hacked to death with a baseball bat or crossbars just because they dared look at criminals in their neighbourhoods in the eye.

Libération warns that the patient work of teachers, educators, city councilors to reduce inequalities in French cities is no longer enough to weave together the shattered fabric of French society.

French manager coach Didier Deschamps talks to the sports daily l'Equipe ahead of tonight's Nation's League showdown in Paris, between France and Germany.

The manager of the World Champions says he doesn't expect Joachim Lowe's Mannschaft to be demotivated, after their 3-Nil trouncing by the Netherlands on Saturday.

That loss left Germany bottom of their Nations League group, and a win for the "Les Bleus" this Tuesday would leave them on the verge of relegation to the B division of the Nations League.

Some French papers are betting on another sterling performance by teenager sensation Kylian Mbappe who came off the bench to rescue a 2-2 draw for France during last Thursday's Nation's League match with Iceland.

The 19-year-old from the Paris suburb of Bondy is on the front page of the current edition of American weekly magazine Time. The honour comes after he tore Lyon to shreds with four goals in 13 minutes last Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe is only the second teenager in history after Pele to score in a World Cup final.

L'Est républicain says it's no surprise that the phenomenon is already a stronger contender for the 2018 Ballon d'Or award, which in its view for once could slip from the hands of fading Argentine star Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.