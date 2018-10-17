Polish ex-consul sentenced to life in prison for murder of Monaco heiress

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, speaks next to an electric show car called Renault K-ZE at the Paris Motor Show on 1 October 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Business as usual for weapons dealers - Kobane Pt.3
  • media
    International report
    Living the life of a teenage Kurdish fighter - Kobane Pt.2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
  • media
    International report
    The role of Syria’s Kurdish women - Kobane Pt.1
  • media
    International media
    Community radio serves Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazaar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Justice Monaco France

Polish ex-consul sentenced to life in prison for murder of Monaco heiress

By
media Wojciech Janowski, son-in-law of Monaco heiress Helene Pastor, leaves a police station to the courthouse, Marseille, 27 June 2014. Reuters/Patrice Masante

A French court on Wednesday sentenced Poland's former honorary consul in Monaco to life imprisonment for ordering the murder of his ex-partner's mother, billionaire heiress Helene Pastor.

Pastor, 77, and her driver, were gunned down in her car in the French city of Nice on 6 May 2014.

As well as the lead defendant Wojciech Janowski, the gunman and an accomplice who acted as lookout were also given life sentences.

At first Janowski admitted to orchestrating her death but he later retracted, saying his difficulties with French had made him misunderstand investigators' questions.

Yet after two weeks on trial with nine others suspected of playing a role in Pastor's death, Janowski's lawyer shocked the court on Tuesday by saying his client "is guilty of ordering Helene Pastor's murder".

"These words which you wanted to hear from him come from my mouth. He tried to say these words, he wanted to say them but he couldn't," Eric Dupond-Moretti said as tears flowed down Janowski's face as he sat in the dock.

He argued that Janowski was trying to protect his partner Sylvia Ratkowski from her mother, who had made her life a misery, and that he had not ordered the two hitmen to kill her driver as well.

But that claim has been contested by Janowski's former personal trainer Pascal Dauriac, who is also on trial.

Dauriac says he was ordered to find the two killers and have them murder the driver and steal Pastor's purse to make it look like a robbery.

(with AFP)

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.