French press review 24 October 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
The masquerade-like Zangbetos are normally covered in synthetic palm tree fronds.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference
  • media
    International report
    The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France's post-Brexit business strategy includes new english-language …
  • media
    International report
    Drinking from the world's oldest vine
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Sweden’s parliamentary elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 24 October 2018

By
media

President Macron faces a backlash from French car users for raising diesel prices.

 

The papers are all about Tuesday's confirmation by the government of fresh hikes in diesel prices.

Le Parisien reports that under the scheme to balance its budget Prime Minister Edouard Philippe approved the rise of diesel at 1.53 euros per liter, representing a 25 percent rise in two years, justifying the measure as one of the key promises in President Emmanuel Macron's political manifesto.

For a family of two parents and two children that represents an increase of 576 euros en 2022 as opposed to 2017 says the popular daily.

Shutting out diesel drivers from France's major arterial roads next year under a so-called ecological transition plan is nothing and  constitutes extortion of struggling families to compensate the government's fiscal handshakes to the wealthy.

For l'Alsace, the diesel hikes aren't likely to shake up the car market because the subsidies to facilitate hybrid and electric car purchases are just a drop in the ocean.

According to La Montagne/Centre France the government needs to understand that ecology doesn't necessarily have to pass through the taxman's door.

For les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace even if absolutely furious car owners will not change the direction taken by France, they will continue to cling to the fuel on which they calculate their budgets.

L'Est républicain underlines that once again it is the least privileged citizens who will be elbowed out and abandoned at the periphery thereby further crediting the general image that Macron's France is one of two faces and that he remains the president of the rich.

Talking about purchasing power, Les Echos warns about a likely backlash as insurance policies are also expected to rise with the risk of sparking a new revolt in the wake of the worsening fiscal burden on families;

L'Humanité claims that the new measures go beyond servicing the budget deficit as touted by the government. The Communist daily accuses the government of not being transparent about the diesel price hikes as they were unveiled at a time parliament is still debating the 2019 budget.

L'Humanité urges Budget and Public Accounts Minister Gerard Darmanin to speed up penalties against banks which facilitated fiscal fraud in the Henno Berger affair reminding him that the billions of euros stashed away in fiscal havens should have been spent on nursery schools for France's children.

La Croix reiterates its grave concern at the government's plan to generalize medically assisted procreation.

According to the Catholic daily there anthropological and practical questions at stake such as the right of MAP-born children to know they origins, whether gamete donations and surrogacy should be paid for by the medical security fund and if there is sufficient mastery of the engendering technique.

Such questions need to be thoroughly debated and with a lot of care over the coming months in due respect for persons eager to bear children through such means.

Libération's front-page splash is all about the Khashoggi affair, the left-leaning publication claiming that the fortunes of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are now in the hands of Turkish Sultan Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was after the Turkish President stated in a speech that the killing of the journalist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul had been meticulously planned with the hit squad dispatched by Riyadh, carrying out reconnaissance outside Istanbul and deactivating security cameras at the consulate.

According to Libé, bin Salmane's suspected implication in the affair comes at the worse moment for US President Donald Trump who has made Riyadh the pivot of his crusade against Iran. It's Trump's entire Middle East policy which is in on the brink of being drowned in the high seas according to Libé.

And Le Parisien has the hair-raising discovery of a lion cub in a Paris apartment. According to the newspaper police in Val de Marne were alerted on Tuesday after the 30-year-old owner tried to sell the six-week-old animal for 10,000 euros.

Le Parisien says they found the cub on a child's bed while the man hid in a cupboard at a neighbour's home.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.