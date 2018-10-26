French press review 26 October 2018

Can training teachers curb school violence in France? What do President Macron's measures on unemployment benefits really mean for the unemployed? A look at the headlines in the main French press today.

Can training teachers curb school violence?

School violence, especially in establishments in Parisian suburbs, has been in French news recently.

This after a video showing a student threatening a teacher with a fake gun went viral last week.

Regional paper La République des Pyrenées says that authority must be re-established in schools.

But how?

Expelling students hardly solves the problem, the paper says, but just displaces it.

The neighbourhoods in question are often rife with street crime and drug-trafficking. Expel the students and they would be likely to land up there.

The paper suggests that teachers be specially trained to deal with the problem.

French centre-right daily Le Monde is also of the same opinion

"Having a stable team of teachers in schools is essential", it opines.

In the French education system, young and novice teachers must undergo one year of compulsory training in difficult schools, usually located in Parisian suburbs.

This often leads to unmanageable discipline problems, and teachers rotating constantly.

Less money and no jobs for the unemployed?

Next month, President Emmanuel Macron plans to start negotiating a new agreement on unemployment benefits.

Macron's zealous economy drive in France will now touch a sensitive subject.

The government wants to save up to four billion euros in resources destined for the unemployed.

Regional papers voice concern over the measure.

Taking away resources from the unemployed, but to give them jobs instead?

Now that seems to be the issue.

Le Républicain Lorrain says that these reforms come at a time when more and more people are actually having difficulty finding jobs in France.

There are people who don't have any more work, who move from one short-term contract to another. Some have just accepted this as a way of life, the paper says

Those most affected by these short-term job contracts are people in their fifties and young people.

Europe's skyrocketing rents

Le Monde also talks about how rents are skyrocketing in European capitals, driving the middle class out of big cities.

It appears that many young people aged 18-24 spend more than 40 per cent of their budget on rent.

And there are less and less property owners in Europe, where public investment in construction has fallen by half in the last ten years.

Brussels has sounded the alert and is calling for more investment in affordable housing.

Czech energy tycoon bites into Le Monde

Left-wing paper Libération features a picture of Daniel Kretinsky, a Czech businessman who has been buying up shares in the French press.

The industrialist, who has already bought shares of French magazine Marianne and Elle, recently bought shares of Le Monde.

Kretinsky, a 43-year old billionaire, has recently spoken out against Internet giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook.

Libération says that acquiring shares in Le Monde is his biggest deal yet, as it gives him exposure at a European level.

The fact the Kretinsky is actually an energy tycoon, with links to Russia, is something that may be of concern, according to Libération.