A third of French bee colonies died last winter

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Bongeziwe Mabandla: a modern 'miracle' from South Africa
Bongeziwe Mabandla's second album Mangaliso.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Bongeziwe Mabandla: a modern 'miracle' from South Africa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Central and East Africa, and other hotspots in photos in Bayeux
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference
  • media
    International report
    The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France's post-Brexit business strategy includes new English-language …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Agriculture Environment

A third of French bee colonies died last winter

By
media Environmentalists and beekeepers have advocated the ban of neonicitonoides, an insecticide found to be toxic to bees. AFP/Patrick Seeger

A report published Thursday by the French government, based on data gathered from over 13,000 beekeepers, found that nearly 30 per cent of the country’s bee colonies died in the winter of 2017-2018.

The death rate jumped to 35 per cent for farms with less than 10 bee colonies, according to the report published by the ESA agricultural agency. But larger farms with 50 or more colonies fared slightly better, losing 28 percent of their bees.

France’s national beekeepers union, the UNAF, has expressed grave concern. “This data only pertains to a four-month period” during winter, it said. According to the union, bee colonies normally see this death rate of 30 percent over the course of a whole year.

Pesticides to blame?

“We urge the government to decrease our agriculture’s dependence on pesticides,” UNAF president Gilles Lanio said in a statement.

Paris took a step in this direction last month in September when it banned neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides found to be toxic to honeybees.

The move was hailed by beekeepers and environmentalists, who point out that the decline in the bee population – due to a number of factors, including pesticides – disrupts pollination, having a knock-off effect on agriculture and the environment.

But some farmers have opposed the ban, arguing it may lead to lower yields and make their crops less competitive with imported produce.

Public health agency Anses has responded to these worries by saying there are “sufficiently effective and operational” alternatives to the majority of neonicotinoids. Farmers' union Fnsea has asked for exemptions for maize and beets, claiming these crops are particularly vulnerable to insects.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.