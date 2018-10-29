French press review 29 October 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Red lizard soup
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Female and atheist in Saudi Arabia
  • media
    World music matters
    Bongeziwe Mabandla: a modern 'miracle' from South Africa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Central and east Africa and other hotspots in photos in Bayeux
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France Emmanuel Macron Brazil

French press review 29 October 2018

By
media

There's plenty of good news for enthusiasts of the far right on the front page of Le Monde. Will the majority France on the Move party survive the debate on bioethics?

Brazil's newly-elected leader, Jair Bolsonaro, is politely described by Le Monde as "ultraliberal" and "antisystem".

His enemies, and the historian Maud Chirio, interviewed by the centrist daily, say he's a fascist. For instance, Bolsonaro is on record as lamenting the fact that the repression practiced by under Brazil's military regime between 1964 and '85 was not sufficiently severe.

He thinks Brazil would be a better place if, instead of the 500-or-so opposition figures who were murdered by the army dictators, they had killed at least 30,000 as was managed in neighbouring Argentina.

Bolsonaro is in favour of relaxing already fairly loose gun laws so that the population can "protect itself". And he's no friend of the environment, a shame and a danger since the Amazon Basin forms a large and currently very fragile part of the land he will govern.

The other Le Monde story to warm extremist hearts concerns Angela Merkel's struggling coalition in Germany. In weekend elections in the Hesse region, the parties in the ruling coalition - Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democrats - lost 10 points compared to their performance in 2013. And the far-right Alternative for Germany gets into the regional parliament for the first time.

Macron and the bioethics debate

Le Figaro gives the front-page honours to French President Emmanuel Macron and the tortured questions associated with what we call "bioethics".

The French government is currently preparing a law which will pronounce on the divisive issues of medically assisted pregnancy and surrogate parenthood.

If the medical technology is already well in place, there remains a wide ethical division between those, practising Catholics for example, who regard such interventions as unnatural, and others who feel that parenthood is a human right which can be perfectly well confided to a lesbian couple or to a single person.

Macron wants to avoid the sort of public dissension which marred the debate on homosexual marriage. And, according to Le Figaro, he's not just afraid of the marches and protest meetings: he's worried about widening the divisions within his own political family.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, for example, is ardently and publicly against opening parenthood to homosexual couples.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is a recent convert to the presidential cause but has in the past, when he was part of Nicolas Sarkozy's Republicans party, expressed his "resolute opposition" to allowing homosexuals become parents.

Diversity in government

Macron has already held one cabinet meeting at which the ministers were asked to voice freely their opinions on the bioethical question.

A range of points of view emerged, says Le Figaro, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of the members of the presidential France on the Move party, but no miracle synthesis emerged.

Macron knows that he'll never get anything like broad agreement on such a difficult topic. But he wants to find a way of handling the debate with delicacy and dignity, avoiding the ghastly mess that so damaged the Hollande presidency during the 2013 debate on marriage for all. Macron was at the time a close presidential assistant. He has said he was shocked to see part of the electorate "humiliated" and "ignored" and vowed never to make the same mistakes himself.

Especially since the political price for a division within his own party, say if there was a reemergence of the Parliamentary Coalition for the Family which sprang up with cross-party support during the debate on homosexual marriage. That would leave Macron's image as the politician of the future, neither left-wing nor right-wing, in tatters.

The plan, as Le Figaro currently understands it, is for a working committee to produce the closest thing to a final proposition before the bill ever gets to parliament. This will allow members of the ruling majority to voice their objections without having to make a public fuss. And it will also shorten the actual debate in the house.

The problem, of course, is that the basic ethical divisions won't vanish simply because they get debated in private. The Macron strategy may do no more than push the inevitable explosion to a later date. And ensure a louder bang.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.