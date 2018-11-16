French press review 16 November 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African youth
Natty Jean
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Giacometti's rough-edged frailty on show in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt.1: Political prisoners
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Visions of Exile Festival in Paris
  • media
    International media
    How fake news is used to silence journalists
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Brexit Theresa May Press review

French press review 16 November 2018

By
media

More on British Prime Minister Theresa May and her efforts to cut Europe off without a penny.

"Theresa May's Brexit hanging by a thread," says Le Figaro.

But that won't stop Europe. The conservative daily says the European Commission now has its document and has called an extraordinary meeting for Sunday week to work towards finalising the departure of the United Kingdom.

This weekend the European ambassadors of the 27 remaining EU states are scheduled to meet three times, with a view to reading every word of the British deal before Monday's meeting of the 27 foreign ministers. And that will pave the way for the November summit.

Unless, of course, the bally deal gets blown out of the water in London in the meantime, taking Theresa May with it.

Clownish, irresponsible, pseudo-virile, chauvinist

Left-leaning Libération has the English prime minister assuring anyone who'll listen that "this is the deal the people wanted".

Libé's editorial says the outcome is a clownish pantomime imposed on the British people by a gang of irresponsible nationalists.

The only real lesson from an episode worthy of the comic talents of Groucho Marx, according to the left-leaning daily, is that chauvinism is the worst form of treachery.

Speaking of which, Libération publishes a twitter message posted yesterday by French former minister and presidential candidate Ségolène Royal, in which Royal praises Theresa May's courage, adding that the "spectacle of pseudo-virile oneupmanship by certain males trying to demolish the prime minister for their own political ends is anything but surprising". Nor edifying, she might have added, knowing as she does a thing or two about pseudo-virile oneupmanship.

The end is nigh

"I'll see this through to the end," is the prime ministerial affirmation chosen by Le Monde for its headline, with perhaps a hint of irony since May has been deserted by five members of her government, risks losing the vital support of the 10 Democratic Unionists who ensure her parliamentary majority, and could well see her laboriously negotiated divorce settlement with Europe thrown out by the House of Commons when it comes up for debate next month.

But the end for Theresa May could come sooner than that.

Eurosceptic members of her own Conservative Party, led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, are currently collecting signatures in support of a vote of no-confidence in the prime minister. They accuse her of agreeing to a worse deal than they had feared, and of failing to keep the promises made to the nation. If they get 48 signatures, there'll be a vote in the House of Commons. May would lose her job if 158 of the 315 conservative MPs voted against her.

Le Monde's editorial say the Brexit deal is a no-win situation.

The centrist paper praises  May for her tenacity, observing that a head of government has rarely had to face such a torrent of humiliation, sarcasm and treachery.

She has been helped, insists Le Monde, by the polite patience of her chief European adversary, Michel Barnier, who has managed that diplomatic miracle which involves saying the hard things without raising your voice.

Le Monde does not use the words "Donald" or "Trump" but observes that, in an age when public exchanges between leaders have degenerated to bullying invective, the ability of May and Barnier to smile while their feet smouldered has been a reassuring sight.

The editorial goes on to suggest that Missus May's time on the bonfire may not be over yet.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.