French weekly magazines review 18 November 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Maldives’ new president
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 2: Ortega deaf to calls to go
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 4: NGOs denounce repression
  • media
    Culture in France
    Giacometti's rough-edged frailty on show in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French weekly magazines review 18 November 2018

By
media __ DR

This week's magazines look at the impact of next year's budget on French purchasing power, at the deadly secrets which the interior ministry dare not reveal, and at the smelly revolution of France's little people.

Whatever else is strange about this last morning of AM broadcasts on RFI English, at least the weekly magazines have remained true to themselves.

Winners and losers in Macron's France

L'Obs has French President Emmanuel Macron on its front page, complete with a filling station petrol pump and the headline "Spending power: the winners and losers".

You won't be surprised to learn that the super-rich are the winners and that the rest of us are losers, on a third-class, standing-room-only, ticket to hell.

In fact, as clearly shown by the magazine's own graphs, the cash difference which will result from next year's budget changes for 99 percent of those concerned is a fluctuation of less than one percent.

It is true that the poorest households are the hardest hit, because of tax increases on fuel and tobacco, but the impact even on them is less than one centime in every euro. Hardly enough to inspire a revolution. Or a cover story.

Albanians flood French jail system. Shock! Horror!

Le Point offers to reveal "What the interior ministry won't dare tell us".

This is the classic weekly scam, allegedly based on internal police documents and revealing the unspeakable truth about the drug business, Islamic terrorists, gangs, the mafia.

You will learn that drug dealers sell drugs. That it's highly profitable. And illegal. And people routinely get killed by their business rivals.

And watch out for Albanians!

According to a "worried" police investigator interviewed by Le Point, the number of Albanians sent to French jails since 2011 has shot up by "600 percent".

Which is meaningless and misleading. In reality, there are exactly 630 Albanians in French jails right now, a tiny proportion of the 71,000 persons of all nationalities currently behind bars.

The smelly revolution of France's little people

Marianne gets it wrong by praising the Yellow Vest protestors as "The people who stink of diesel".

They actually mean well, given the magazine's leftish political leanings. And they go on to lament the plight of the new French poor, mostly rural or suburban, generally ignored by the media and, according to Marianne, unfairly hammered by taxation. The little French people who stink of diesel are waiting, we are told, for other solutions. And probably for a less offensive label.

As we reach the end, a thought for poor Freddy

It's absolutely no consolation at all, but I'm not the only radio commentator to be on his last airwave.

According to the weekly L'Express, our former colleague, the novellist Frédéric Beigbeder, who used to present a frequently very funny piece every morning on France Inter, has been shown the door after he showed up for work last Thursday, without a single word of script after having, by his own account, slept very little. To make things a lot worse, he tried to ad-lib, lasted three agonising minutes, and had the clearly very annoyed presenter Nicolas Demorand announce his departure live on air. A verdict ratified by the tired writer himself and by the station's senior management later in the day.

To blame, a new Paris nightclub significantly named Medelline, apparently after the reputed capital of the Colombian marching powder industry, which nightclub had its opening bash on Wednesday night. And our man just couldn't tear himself away. He had his work done, "a super brilliant piece on the yellow-vest movement," he assured listeners, but he lost it somewhere in the dark realms around 3.00am. If he'd gone home to bed, he might have kept his job. But he showed up and got the sack.

The only difference between us and poor Freddy is that he, at least, knows why he's being taken off the airwaves.

Thank you for listening, even to my tired ad libs. Let's meet up again sometime soon in the brave new world of the podosphere. Cheers.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.