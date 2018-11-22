RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Paris Live 21st November, 2018
casque
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 3: Church stands by opposition to Ortega
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 2: Ortega deaf to calls to go
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 4: NGOs denounce repression
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Emmanuel Macron Mayor Money

Macron vows to improve relations with angry French mayors

By
media France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with French mayors at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France November 21, 2018. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised more consultation with rural mayors who are angry over cuts to resources, as yellow vest, or gilets jaunes protests over fuel price rises continue this week.

"I know that your job is not easy. That of the government is even more challenging," Macron told a room of 2,000 mayors, who gathered at the Elysee Palace Wednesday to hear his response to their concerns about spending cuts.

"We need to change the way we work," he told them, just hours after a meeting with the Association of Mayors of France (AMF), which has been very vocal about their opposition to Macron's plan to suppress the "habitation tax" by 2020.

Currently, the tax is paid by anyone who occupies a lodging, whether owner or tenant. Scrapping it will deprive local governments an annual budget of €20 billion.

Macron has promised to reimburse the habitation tax “to the last euro”. But the mayors want to know how he’s going to do it, and they are uneasy about the restructuring of the local tax system, to be unveiled next year.

The French president has uneasy relations with the Mayors' Association, made up of predominantly conservative politicians, whom he accuses of stirring up controversy and sowing division.

Nonetheless, he has vowed to "work together" with them on the habitation tax as well as on the mayors' General Operating Grant, two areas that have been a source of friction.

Macron furthermore insisted that from now on there would be more consultation with mayors before implementing new policies and procedures.

He has also vowed to attend next year's annual mayors' congress at the Porte de Versailles convention centre, where last year he was greeted with whistles and boos.

"There is no going back but (...) we can improve things. We must improve dialogue between us and enter into a real negotiation," he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.