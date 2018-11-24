RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
Classically-trained Ray Lema, with his trusted piano.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 3: Church stands by opposition to Ortega
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 2: Ortega deaf to calls to go
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • EU and Spain reach agreement on Gibraltar terms for Brexit
France
Protests France Domestic violence Women's rights gilets jaunes

Thousands march across France to protest violence against women

By
media Manifestation #NousToutes contre les violences sexistes, Paris, Place de l'Opera, samedi 24 novembre, 2018 Twitter: @nous_toutes

Thousands of people have marched in several French cities to denounce violence against women, despite the threat of disruption and being overshadowed by Yellow Vest demonstrations against a rise in fuel prices.

Organisers of the Nous toutes (All of us women) movement appealed to the Yellow Vests protestors to leave 24 November, a date booked months ago, as a day for a nationwide rally against gender-based violence.

Ignoring the call, some 8,000 Yellow Vests, known here as Gilets Jaunes, brought their demonstration to the French capital on Saturday, with violent clashes on the Champs Elysées and the prospect of more roadblocks across France threatening to overshadow the march.

Despite domestic and international media focusing largely on the fuel price chaos, thousands of women’s rights activists gathered at Paris's Place de l'Opera, with #NousToutes organisers hailing a large turnout in several other cities.

Swapping yellow for purple

Marches were organised in around 50 cities across France, including Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Nantes and Rennes.

In the south-western city of Pau, Yellow Vests even joined in the women’s rights rally and agreed to be made up in purple -- the colour of #NousToutes.

With the backing of several organisations, the movement held its first demonstration in September, a year after #MeToo, aiming to transform the tide of "speaking out" into taking action against abuse against women.

In the wake of #MeToo, the number of cases of sexual violence reported to police rose 23  percent.

Electric shock through society

Some 220,000 women in France suffer domestic violence at the hands of their partners or former partners each year, according to official figures. More than 230 women per day are victims of rape or attempted rape. As many as one in three have been sexually assaulted or harassed in their workplace at least once.

#NousToutes aims “to make society more aware of the extent of sexist and sexual violence [...] and to send an electric shock through society so that it puts its foot down and says, ‘Stop’,” co-organiser Madeline Da Silva told RFI's sister station FRANCE 24.

The date for Saturday's second rally falls a day before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, 25 November.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.