RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Do you know who the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates are?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Why defining security in Israel is such a challenge
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 3: Church stands by opposition to Ortega
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Murder Trial

Husband of murdered French jogger maintains "family plot" behind her death

By
media Jonathan Daval remains the prime suspect in the murder of his wife Alexia Daval AFP / Sebastien Bozon

Frenchman Jonathan Daval, accused of killing his wife, Alexia, last year, stuck firmly to his version of events in his third interrogation before the courts on Thursday. He maintains his death was the result of a family plot.

 

The body of his 29 year old wife, Alexia, was found partially burned in November last year, in a forest not far from Gary-la-Ville, near the couple's home.

Just before the hearing began on Thursday, one of his lawyers, Randall Schwerdorffer confirmed that a questionable amount of Tramadol, an opioid pain medication, was found in her blood following a toxicology analysis.

The case has generated huge interest in France and media attention over the last few days focused on which which version of events Daval would put forward.

According to the daily ‘Le Parisien’, Daval, a 34 year old IT worker, has given five versions of his story since October 2017; only two appear not to corroborate findings from the investigation.

Daval had confirmed the disappearance of his wife while she was out jogging, but it was only in January of this year that he was arrested after confessing while in custody to having strangled his wife during an argument. He denied any involvement in the burning of the body.

But the story took another turn at the beginning of this summer when Daval claimed he had nothing to do with the killing of his wife. He insisted she had been strangled by her brother Grégory Gay while she was at her parents’ house.

The recent finding of non-innocuous amounts of Tramadol has opened up a whole new angle to this case, with Daval stating that his parents-in-law are guilty of poisoning his wife.

Grégory Gay announced earlier this week that his mother is an accomplice to the murder. She has since publicly denied any involvement in her daughter's case.

An autopsy of Alexia’s body revealed that she was a victim of violence, including many rounds of punching and strangulation.

Another hearing is scheduled for the 7 December, where members of Alexia Daval's family will be present.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.