RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Why defining security in Israel is such a challenge
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
AIDS Health France

France rolls out new initiatives to mark World Aids Day

By
media People hold ribbon cut-outs as they pose during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Just ahead of Saturday’s International Aids Day, France announced it would start reimbursing prescription-bought condoms to combat the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

The move will make France one of the few European countries to provide such a reimbursement.

The caveat, of course, is that those seeking to buy the condoms must have a prescription.

French-owned Eden condoms were chosen as the brand to be covered by the state by 60 per cent.

The move by the health ministry was applauded by the company in a statement that said such an initiative sent “a strong signal that it [a condom] is not a sex toy but a real and indispensable prevention tool" in the fight against sexually transmitted infections.

In France alone, Agnes Buzyn, the health minister, said some 6000 new cases of HIV were diagnosed in 2016, down five percent from 2013.

That makes the total number of people living with HIV to over 172,000.

In an effort to bring the down the rate even more, the city of Paris also announced on 27 November, Aids-testing centres throughout the city for free and with no prescription required.

Paris Sans Sida (Paris with no Aids) says the idea is to facilitate access to screening.

Having awareness of the virus means transmission can be easily in place, such as the use of condoms.

The initiative to free screening centres will also be tested in the southern city of Nice in 2019.

World Aids Day was founded in 1988, making it the first global health day, as a means to commemorate those who died from AIDS-related illness during the peak of its epidemic.

Throughout the world, countries held different sensitisation campaigns aimed to pass the message of “No Glove, no Love” to the younger generations.

In the Canadian province of Ontario, the “No Glove no Love” commercial made the rounds targeting young 20s crowd.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.