WW1 bombs contaminate northeastern France 100 years on

By
Michel Collignon on his farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France on 20 November, 2018.

The soil pollution on Michel Collignon’s farm is starkly visible in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France. Only weeds grow on a contaminated plot on the right. Agriculture was banned on the plot in 2015 after geologists found high levels of arsenic, lead, zinc and tin in the soil. This was due to a WW1 surplus ammunition destruction factory which operated in the 1920s in the woods next to his land.

WWI ammunition pollution in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France

  • The soil pollution on Michel Collignon’s farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France, 20 November 2018.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Michel Collignon on his farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Michel finds a piece of shrapnel on his farm, a remnant of a shell that was blown up at the surplus ammunition destruction site next to his farm in the 1920s.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Some of the surplus ammunition at the site was destroyed by being buried in a big hole with TNT and blown up, leaving metres-deep craters still visible today in the woods next to Michel's farm.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • A red pole marks one of the sites where geologists took soil samples for analysis.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Michel and his son in front of their home.
    RFI/Claire Rush

