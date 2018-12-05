RFI in 15 languages

 

French high school students clash with police in nationwide protests

By
media A car burns outside the Lycee Professionnel Jean-Pierre Timbaud high school after being set ablaze by students protesting against French government Education reforms on December 3, 2018 in the north of Paris' suburb of Aubervilliers. AFP

Dozens of schools in France were affected by protests for a second day on Tuesday. Police clashed with young protesters and several cars were set on fire.

More than twenty schools in Parisian suburbs were concerned, according to police sources.The Education Ministry reported that at least 10 schools were completely blocked in the southern city of Marseille.

Fires were lit in supermarket carts and dustbins.

'Macron must resign'

On from Monday, around 200 young people took to the streets in Aubervilliers, a northern suburb of Paris, some of them wearing “yellow vests” according to police sources.

According to eyewitnesses, people were heard yelling “Macron must resign”.

A rubbish bin was burnt, street furniture was vandalised and a phone shop raided.

Seven people were arrested on Monday over the incidents.

Several cities across the country were affected by incidents from Bordeaux, to Toulouse, Pau, Limoges, Dijon and Lyon.

New momentum for protests against education measures

In the past few months, several high school student unions have called for protests against recent reforms in France's education system.

They have also been protesting against 'Parcoursup', an online government platform designed for selecting students for university.

The are also against the creation of a national civic service programme for French youth due to be rolled out in

The Yellow Vest protests against fuel taxes have been a catalyst for the students to intensify their movement.

Elsewhere, ambulance drivers display anger

In a separate protest development on Monday, ambulance drivers massed in front of the National Assembly in Paris to show their discontent against the “uberisation” of their profession, referring to ride share company Uber.

Since October this year, financial policies concerning healthcare transport have been changed.

Funds used for ambulances are now handed over to health care centres and hospitals rather than a separate budget.

 

